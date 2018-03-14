Want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day without blowing your macros?

Asparagus Soda Bread Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30 You'll need 4 cups organic white all-purpose flour

11⁄2 tsp baking soda

3⁄4 tsp salt

1⁄2 tsp ground nutmeg

Zest of 1 lemon

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1⁄4-inch pieces, blanched, and refreshed in ice-cold water

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

Whip up this modern spin on soda bread. It's savory and unexpected with ingredients like nutmeg, asparagus, and lemon zest (trust us on this: it's delicious).

And if you feel the need to burn off the carbs, try this St. Patrick's Day keg workout.