Healthy Recipes
Asparagus Soda Bread
Shake up your typical St. Patrick's Day soda bread with these spices, herbs, and surprising add-ins.
Want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day without blowing your macros?
Asparagus Soda Bread Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 4 cups organic white all-purpose flour
- 11⁄2 tsp baking soda
- 3⁄4 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp ground nutmeg
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1⁄4-inch pieces, blanched, and refreshed in ice-cold water
- 2 cups low-fat buttermilk
Whip up this modern spin on soda bread. It's savory and unexpected with ingredients like nutmeg, asparagus, and lemon zest (trust us on this: it's delicious).
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan.
2. Sift flour and baking soda together in a large bowl, then add salt, nutmeg, lemon zest, and asparagus. Make a well in the center and pour in buttermilk. Stir using one hand in a circular motion, starting in center and working toward outside until flour is incorporated and dough is sticky.
3. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead lightly 4 to 5 times, then shape into a loaf.
4. Place dough in loaf pan and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 400°F and bake for an additional 15 minutes.