Healthy Recipes
Barbecue Tilapia With Mango Salsa and Steamed Asparagus
Earn your omega-3s with this tasty and nutritious fish recipe.
Tilapia is a uniquely nutritious fish that finds itself rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids. Instead of popping a fish oil supplement, enjoy this delicious BBQ fish with a zesty mango salsa. This fish shouldn't spend more than 10 minutes in the pan to be cooked to perfection.
Barbecue Tilapia With Mango Salsa and Steamed Asparagus Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 2 4 oz tilapia fillets
- For the mango salsa:
- 1 tbsp fresh mint, minced
- ½ tbsp fresh cilantro, minced
- ½ cup mango, diced
- ¼ cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1 tbsp spring onion, minced
- ¼ tsp ginger, freshly ground
- ½ tbsp white vinegar
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a medium-size bowl, combine mint, cilantro, mango, red bell pepper, spring onion, ginger, white vinegar, and pepper; toss lightly. Chill for one hour in the refrigerator.
2. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Rinse fillets, and pat dry. Place fillets on grill and cook for 3–5 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Top each fillet with mango salsa. Serve with a side of steamed asparagus (1 cup).