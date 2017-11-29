Barbecue Tilapia With Mango Salsa and Steamed Asparagus

Directions

1. In a medium-size bowl, combine mint, cilantro, mango, red bell pepper, spring onion, ginger, white vinegar, and pepper; toss lightly. Chill for one hour in the refrigerator.

2. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Rinse fillets, and pat dry. Place fillets on grill and cook for 3–5 minutes per side, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Top each fillet with mango salsa. Serve with a side of steamed asparagus (1 cup).