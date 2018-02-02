Bison Burger With Avocado and Smoked Cheddar

Directions

1. Preheat a large oven-safe skillet under medium heat in your oven’s broiler.

2. In a bowl, combine ground bison, cumin, and ground pepper, and combine well by hand. Form 4 equal-size patties and set aside.

3. Add all herb puree ingredients to food processor and process until smooth. Spread evenly on the insides of the buns.

4. Season with salt, and place as many patties as will fit comfortably in the skillet. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2-3 minutes, and flip. Add crumbled cheddar, and place in oven under broiler. Cook to desired doneness.

5. Assemble the burger as pictured, and serve hot.