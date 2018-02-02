Healthy Recipes
Bison Burger With Avocado and Smoked Cheddar
This lean, delicious burger is sure to satisfy, and it won't ruin your diet.
Bison is on the rise as a muscle-friendly meat option that's as delicious as it's good for you. Whip up these lean, yet satisfying bison burgers for your friends or family, and they won't even realize they're eating healthier.
Bison Burger With Avocado and Smoked Cheddar Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- For the burger:
- 1½ lbs ground bison
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- to taste ground black peppercorns
- to taste Kosher salt
- ½ cup crumbled smoked cheddar
- 4 hamburger buns
- For the herb puree:
- ½ cup green onion
- ½ cup basil, fresh
- ½ cup cilantro, fresh
- 2 cloves garlic
- ¼ cup plus
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp ground black peppercorns
- 1 avocado, cut into slices and seasoned with salt and pepper
- to taste Kosher salt
- to taste ground black peppercorns
Directions
1. Preheat a large oven-safe skillet under medium heat in your oven’s broiler.
2. In a bowl, combine ground bison, cumin, and ground pepper, and combine well by hand. Form 4 equal-size patties and set aside.
3. Add all herb puree ingredients to food processor and process until smooth. Spread evenly on the insides of the buns.
4. Season with salt, and place as many patties as will fit comfortably in the skillet. Allow to brown on one side, approximately 2-3 minutes, and flip. Add crumbled cheddar, and place in oven under broiler. Cook to desired doneness.
5. Assemble the burger as pictured, and serve hot.