Chicken Kabobs With Mediterranean Brown Rice

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.

2. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat.

3. Rinse chicken, and pat dry.

4. Cut into 11⁄2-inch pieces, then thread chicken onto 8-inch wooden skewers.

5. Grill 8–10 minutes or until chicken is done, turning occasionally.

6. Add remaining ingredients to 1 cup of brown rice; toss until combined.

7. Top with chicken kabobs. Serve.