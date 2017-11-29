Healthy Recipes
Chicken Kabobs With Mediterranean Brown Rice
Don't let chicken get boring. Switch it up with this fun take on kabobs.
Chicken Kabobs With Mediterranean Brown Rice Servings: 2
You'll need
- 8 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
- 2 8-inch wooden skewers
- For the brown rice:
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
- 1 tbsp spring onion, minced
- 1 tbsp red bell pepper, minced
- 1 cup spinach, chopped
- 1 tbsp black olives, minced
- 1⁄4 cup tomatoes, diced
- 1⁄2 tbsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1⁄2 tbsp extra-light olive oil
- to taste freshly ground pepper
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a small bowl; set aside.
2. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat.
3. Rinse chicken, and pat dry.
4. Cut into 11⁄2-inch pieces, then thread chicken onto 8-inch wooden skewers.
5. Grill 8–10 minutes or until chicken is done, turning occasionally.
6. Add remaining ingredients to 1 cup of brown rice; toss until combined.
7. Top with chicken kabobs. Serve.