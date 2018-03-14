Chocolate Guinness Cake

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter or spray an 8-inch round cake pan, then line with waxed paper. Butter paper if desired.

2. Bring Guinness and butter to a simmer in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cocoa; whisk until smooth.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

4. In a separate large bowl, beat whole egg, yolk, and sour cream with an electric mixer. Add Guinness-chocolate mixture to egg mixture and beat to combine.

5. Add flour mixture and beat 30 seconds on slowest speed. Fold batter using rubber spatula until completely combined, then pour into cake pan.

6. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes. Transfer cake to a rack and let cool before serving.