Coconut-lime Chicken Bites With Baked Zucchini Fries
With these healthy chicken bites and veggie fries, you won't even miss fast food.
An ultra-healthy twist on a fast food staple, these chicken bites and zucchini fries will satisfy your craving for finger food.
Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
- 6 tbsp unsweetened coconut, finely shredded
- 2 4oz chicken breasts, boneless, skinless
- 1 medium zucchini
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- dash cayenne pepper
- to taste freshly ground black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
3. In small bowl, lightly whisk egg whites and lime juice. Place coconut in a separate small bowl.
4. Dredge chicken in the eggwhite mixture, then roll in coconut to coat. Place the coconut-coated chicken on prepared baking sheet.
5. Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.
6. Cut zucchini lengthwise into ½-inch slices. Spread on baking sheet; lightly dust with garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
7. Bake chicken and zucchini for 25-30 minutes, turning often.