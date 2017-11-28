Coconut-lime Chicken Bites With Baked Zucchini Fries

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

3. In small bowl, lightly whisk egg whites and lime juice. Place coconut in a separate small bowl.

4. Dredge chicken in the eggwhite mixture, then roll in coconut to coat. Place the coconut-coated chicken on prepared baking sheet.

5. Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.

6. Cut zucchini lengthwise into ½-inch slices. Spread on baking sheet; lightly dust with garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

7. Bake chicken and zucchini for 25-30 minutes, turning often.