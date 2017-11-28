Healthy Recipes

Coconut-lime Chicken Bites With Baked Zucchini Fries

With these healthy chicken bites and veggie fries, you won't even miss fast food.

by
Coconut Lime Chicken with Zucchini Fries
Moya McAllister
Calories 245
Protein 28g
Fat 12g
Carbs 9g
Sugar 4g
Moya McAllister

An ultra-healthy twist on a fast food staple, these chicken bites and zucchini fries will satisfy your craving for finger food.

Coconut-lime Chicken Bites With Baked Zucchini Fries Servings: 2
You'll need
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 6 tbsp unsweetened coconut, finely shredded
  • 2 4oz chicken breasts, boneless, skinless
  • 1 medium zucchini
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • dash cayenne pepper
  • to taste freshly ground black pepper
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
3. In small bowl, lightly whisk egg whites and lime juice. Place coconut in a separate small bowl.
4. Dredge chicken in the eggwhite mixture, then roll in coconut to coat. Place the coconut-coated chicken on prepared baking sheet.
5. Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.
6. Cut zucchini lengthwise into ½-inch slices. Spread on baking sheet; lightly dust with garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
7. Bake chicken and zucchini for 25-30 minutes, turning often.
Topics:
Comments