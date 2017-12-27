Creole Gumbo with Red Beans and Rice

Directions

1. Cook brown rice according to package directions; when almost done , add beans for final few minutes of cooking. Drain rice and beans; return to pan with scallions; stir. Set aside

2. Meanwhile, bring 1¼ cups water to boil in a pan. Using a handheld blender, mix in bouillon, then add another 1¼ cups water to make stock. Remove from heat.

3. Heat 2 tsp vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add flour and stir in oil until a paste forms. Continue cooking, stirring until golden brown. Remove from heat.

4. Add a little chicken stock to pan; stir until combined to make sauce. Repeat, adding a little stock at a time until all liquid is combined. (If lumpy, pulse with hand blender).

5. Heat a deep frying pan on high heat; add 1 tsp oil. Add onion, and garlic; cook 2-3 minutes, then add saucisson and dry spices; stir 1 minute.

6. Add prawns and sauce. Then add Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces and bring to a boil. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and serve with rice and beans.