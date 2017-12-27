Healthy Recipes

Creole Gumbo With Red Beans and Rice

Experience this high-protein, muscle-building meal that's great for fueling your workouts.

by
Creole Gumbo with Red Beans and Rice
Moya McAllister
Calories 586
Protein 22g
Fat 29g
Carbs 59g
Fiber 8gg
Moya McAllister

If you like this recipe, try these other high-protein muscle fueling recipes.

Creole Gumbo With Red Beans and Rice Prep time: 15 min.   |   Cook time: 40 min.
You'll need
  • ¼ cup long-grain brown rice
  • ⅔ cup cooked kidney beans, rinsed
  • 2 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1¼ cube organic chicken bouillon
  • 2 tsp vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup flour
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 green peppers, sliced
  • 2 sticks celery, sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ cup saucisson or salami, skin removed and diced
  • 2 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 10 king prawns
  • ½ tsp Tabasco hot pepper sauce
  • ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
Directions 
1. Cook brown rice according to package directions; when almost done , add beans for final few minutes of cooking. Drain rice and beans; return to pan with scallions; stir. Set aside
2. Meanwhile, bring 1¼ cups water to boil in a pan. Using a handheld blender, mix in bouillon, then add another 1¼ cups water to make stock. Remove from heat.
3. Heat 2 tsp vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add flour and stir in oil until a paste forms. Continue cooking, stirring until golden brown. Remove from heat.
4. Add a little chicken stock to pan; stir until combined to make sauce. Repeat, adding a little stock at a time until all liquid is combined. (If lumpy, pulse with hand blender).
5. Heat a deep frying pan on high heat; add 1 tsp oil. Add onion, and garlic; cook 2-3 minutes, then add saucisson and dry spices; stir 1 minute.
6. Add prawns and sauce. Then add Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces and bring to a boil. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and serve with rice and beans.
Topics:
Comments