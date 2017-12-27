Healthy Recipes
Creole Gumbo With Red Beans and Rice
Experience this high-protein, muscle-building meal that's great for fueling your workouts.
If you like this recipe, try these other high-protein muscle fueling recipes.
Creole Gumbo With Red Beans and Rice Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 40 min.
You'll need
- ¼ cup long-grain brown rice
- ⅔ cup cooked kidney beans, rinsed
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1¼ cube organic chicken bouillon
- 2 tsp vegetable oil
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 green peppers, sliced
- 2 sticks celery, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ cup saucisson or salami, skin removed and diced
- 2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 10 king prawns
- ½ tsp Tabasco hot pepper sauce
- ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
Directions
1. Cook brown rice according to package directions; when almost done , add beans for final few minutes of cooking. Drain rice and beans; return to pan with scallions; stir. Set aside
2. Meanwhile, bring 1¼ cups water to boil in a pan. Using a handheld blender, mix in bouillon, then add another 1¼ cups water to make stock. Remove from heat.
3. Heat 2 tsp vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add flour and stir in oil until a paste forms. Continue cooking, stirring until golden brown. Remove from heat.
4. Add a little chicken stock to pan; stir until combined to make sauce. Repeat, adding a little stock at a time until all liquid is combined. (If lumpy, pulse with hand blender).
5. Heat a deep frying pan on high heat; add 1 tsp oil. Add onion, and garlic; cook 2-3 minutes, then add saucisson and dry spices; stir 1 minute.
6. Add prawns and sauce. Then add Tabasco and Worcestershire sauces and bring to a boil. Simmer for 3-4 minutes and serve with rice and beans.