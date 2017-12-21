This dessert wins the triple crown — it's high-protein, gluten free, and grain free. We gave the classic graham-cracker-style crust a makeover by using almond flavor to keep that beloved crumbly texture.
Dark Chocolate and Almond Protein Cheesecake Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45
You'll need
- Base:
- 2 tbsp light tahini or almond butter
- ½ cup ground almonds
- 1 tbsp agave syrup
- Filling:
- 1 cup quark or low-fat ricotta cheese
- ¼ cup vanilla whey protein powder
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup liquid egg whites
- Topping:
- ⅔ bar (60g) 85–95%dark chocolate
Recipe excerpted from The Ultimate Protein Powder Cookbook (available Jan. 9, 2018), by Anna Sward. Copyright 2018. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press.
Directions
1. Heat oven to 325°F.
2. In a bowl, combine all base ingredients. (You can replace the agave with honey or calorie-free syrup.) Once you have a crumbly mix, press it down into a small springform pan. If you use a medium or large pan, just double the amounts for the whole thing.
3. Blend all filling ingredients in a bowl.
4. Pour cheesecake filling onto the base.
5. Bake for about 30 to 45 minutes. Do not overbake the cheesecake. You should remove it from the oven while it’s still wobbly in the middle and feels undercooked. It will set as it cools and stay creamy in the center.
6. Let cake cool. When you’re ready to serve, melt chocolate in a saucepan on low heat; drizzle chocolate on individual slices.