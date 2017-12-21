Dark Chocolate and Almond Protein Cheesecake

Directions

1. Heat oven to 325°F.

2. In a bowl, combine all base ingredients. (You can replace the agave with honey or calorie-free syrup.) Once you have a crumbly mix, press it down into a small springform pan. If you use a medium or large pan, just double the amounts for the whole thing.

3. Blend all filling ingredients in a bowl.

4. Pour cheesecake filling onto the base.

5. Bake for about 30 to 45 minutes. Do not overbake the cheesecake. You should remove it from the oven while it’s still wobbly in the middle and feels undercooked. It will set as it cools and stay creamy in the center.

6. Let cake cool. When you’re ready to serve, melt chocolate in a saucepan on low heat; drizzle chocolate on individual slices.