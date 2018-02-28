Green Bean Casserole

Directions

1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, cook for 5 minutes, then drain and cool.

2. Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a pan over medium heat, add sliced onions, salt lightly, and cook until browned.

3. Heat oven to 400F.

4. In a large pan, add mushrooms, chopped onion, garlic, and 1 tsp salt; cook for minutes over medium heat.

5. In a separate saucepan, bring stock and milk to a simmer; add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.

6. Add stock mixture to mushrooms, bring to a boil, stirring until thick.

7. Put beans in a baking dish, add mushroom mixture, and top with caramelized onions; cook for 15 minutes.