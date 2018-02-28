Made correctly, a green bean casserole is delicious. Unfortunately, most people botch this winter classic into a gloppy mess.
Green Bean Casserole Servings: 8
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 1/2 lbs fresh green beans, trimmed and halved crosswise
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 2 onions, peeled and thinly sliced salt
- 8 oz mushrooms, coarsely chopped
- 1 onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 garlic coves, minced
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup milk
- 3 Tbsp flour
Salvage this staple by swapping the soup for a from-scratch sauce and the fried onions for caramelized ones. Green beans are loaded with fiber and vitamin C and should occupy a lot of the real estate on your plate.
Directions
1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, cook for 5 minutes, then drain and cool.
2. Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a pan over medium heat, add sliced onions, salt lightly, and cook until browned.
3. Heat oven to 400F.
4. In a large pan, add mushrooms, chopped onion, garlic, and 1 tsp salt; cook for minutes over medium heat.
5. In a separate saucepan, bring stock and milk to a simmer; add flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes.
6. Add stock mixture to mushrooms, bring to a boil, stirring until thick.
7. Put beans in a baking dish, add mushroom mixture, and top with caramelized onions; cook for 15 minutes.