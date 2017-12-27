Grilled Chicken Breast With Pesto Bulgur Wheat Salad and Crumbled Feta

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Place sweet potato on baking tray and roast for about 20 minutes, or until tender.

2. Cook bulgur wheat according to directions; drain and let cool.

3. Meanwhile, place chicken in a heat frying pan coated with cooking spray and heat until golden brown on each side, turning halfway through. Transfer chicken to baking tray and roast for 10-12 minutes until fully cooked.

4. Boil corn on the cob in water for about 5 minutes or until tender. Set aside and let cool.

5. Using a mandoline or Spiralizer, slice carrot and zucchini into long noodle-like strips.

6. Once bulgur wheat is cool, mix in pesto and divide over two plates. Layer carrot and zucchini noodles on top of bulgur wheat.

7. Cut kernels from cobs and roughly chop sundried tomatoes, then scatter over noodles. Slice chicken and place on top. Garnish with crumbled feta.