Healthy Recipes

Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas

This delicious post-workout meal is protein-packed and big on flavor.

by
Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas
Sam Kaplan
Calories 1013
Protein 65g
Fat 64g
Carbs 41g
Sam Kaplan
Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/2 head red cabbage, thinly shredded
  • 1 large carrot, julienned
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2 lbs skirt steak
  • 1 tbsp grape-seed oil
  • 1 tbsp sea salt
  • 2 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
  • 4 brown rice tortillas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 jar chimichurri sauce
Directions 
1. Combine coleslaw ingredients in a bowl. Let stand 10 minutes.
2. Pat steak dry with paper towels, then rub with grape-seed oil. Rub both sides with salt and pepper.
3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Place steak on skillet and sear for 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak into thin slices.
4. Heat oven to 400°F. Place tortillas on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Bake until crispy, about 5 minutes.
5. Distribute coleslaw and steak among tortillas. Top with chimichurri sauce.
Topics:
Comments