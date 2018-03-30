Healthy Recipes
Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas
This delicious post-workout meal is protein-packed and big on flavor.
Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 head red cabbage, thinly shredded
- 1 large carrot, julienned
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
- Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
- 2 lbs skirt steak
- 1 tbsp grape-seed oil
- 1 tbsp sea salt
- 2 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
- 4 brown rice tortillas
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 jar chimichurri sauce
Directions
1. Combine coleslaw ingredients in a bowl. Let stand 10 minutes.
2. Pat steak dry with paper towels, then rub with grape-seed oil. Rub both sides with salt and pepper.
3. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Place steak on skillet and sear for 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let stand 5 minutes. Cut steak into thin slices.
4. Heat oven to 400°F. Place tortillas on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Bake until crispy, about 5 minutes.
5. Distribute coleslaw and steak among tortillas. Top with chimichurri sauce.