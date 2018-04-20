Unassuming hemp seeds may help fend off heart disease, and organic kale is a nutritious choice for the base of this salad. Get more unexpectedly physique-friendly recipes here.
Raw Kale and Help Seed Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 bunch curly or lacinato kale, stalks removed and leaves chopped
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 tbsp hemp seeds
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar Sea salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Place kale, avocado, tomatoes, and hemp seeds in a large bowl and toss with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly until all the leaves are coated with dressing and seeds. Serve immediately.