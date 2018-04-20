Healthy Recipes

Raw Kale and Help Seed Salad

Up your salad game with this nutritious recipe.

by
How To Make Raw Kale and Help Seed Salad
Jarren Vink
Calories 154
Protein 3g
Fat 14g
Carbs 7g
Unassuming hemp seeds may help fend off heart disease, and organic kale is a nutritious choice for the base of this salad. Get more unexpectedly physique-friendly recipes here.

Raw Kale and Help Seed Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 bunch curly or lacinato kale, stalks removed and leaves chopped
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
  • 2 tbsp hemp seeds
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar Sea salt and pepper, to taste
Directions 
1. Place kale, avocado, tomatoes, and hemp seeds in a large bowl and toss with olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly until all the leaves are coated with dressing and seeds. Serve immediately.
