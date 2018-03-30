Salmon and Brown Rice Pasta With Kale Pesto

Directions

1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add kale. Cook 30 seconds, then transfer kale to a bowl filled with ice water and let sit for a minute. Drain in a colander.

2. In a food processor, combine kale, salt, and olive oil. Pulse 10 to 12 times, or until finely chopped. Scrape down sides of processor, add miso, garlic, yeast, and pepper, and pulse until well combined.

3. Heat oven to 425 ̊F. Season salmon with salt, pepper, and lemon zest.

4. Place a nonstick, oven-safe skillet over high heat and add coconut oil. Once oil has begun to shimmer, place salmon fillets in pan and cook 1 minute on each side, or until golden brown.

5. Transfer pan to oven and cook 4 to 5 minutes for medium-rare.

6. Cook pasta according to package directions.

7. Toss pasta with kale pesto and tomatoes. Serve pasta with salmon.