Savory Brussels Sprouts With Gremolata

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425˚.

2. For the gremolata, mix parsley, garlic, and lemon zest in a small bowl; add salt and pepper to taste.

3. In a large bowl, toss sprouts with olive oil; spread on a baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes, or until edges are browned.

4. Toss warm sprouts with gremolata.