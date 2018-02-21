Healthy Recipes
Savory Brussels Sprouts With Gremolata
Simplified and oven-roasted, these Brussels sprouts are an easy, highly-nutritious side to offset a hearty meal.
Brussels sprouts seem saintly, but it’s easy to pile on the bacon and cream. Instead, use this classic Italian relish to give your holiday plate some balance without unnecessary fat and sodium. Oven roasting gives an appealing crispness with less oil than panfrying.
Savory Brussels Sprouts With Gremolata Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 25 min.
You'll need
- ½ cup minced parsley (preferably flat leaf)
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tsp lemon zest
- salt and pepper
- 1½ lbs Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed, halved lengthwise
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
Directions
1. Heat oven to 425˚.
2. For the gremolata, mix parsley, garlic, and lemon zest in a small bowl; add salt and pepper to taste.
3. In a large bowl, toss sprouts with olive oil; spread on a baking sheet. Roast for 25 minutes, or until edges are browned.
4. Toss warm sprouts with gremolata.