Supergreen Candy Salad With Mango and Pomegranate

This heart-healthy, energy-boosting salad is nutritious and simple.

Moya McAllister
Calories 547
Protein 35g
Fat 24g
Carbs 81g
Fiber 10.5gg
Quinoa, the king of carbs, is a great alternative to typical grains like wheat, oats, and barley. What sets quinoa apart is its amino acid profile, which yields a whopping 24g of complete protein per cup. Quinoa also contains high levels of heart-healthy essential fatty acids, such as ALA and oleic acid. Plus, its high fiber content (12g per cup) makes it a low glycemic-index source of energy—perfect for fueling longer workouts.

Supergreen Candy Salad With Mango and Pomegranate Servings: 2
You'll need
  • For the dressing:
  • 2¼ oz baby leaf spinach
  • 2 tsp mint
  • 2 tsp fresh cilantro
  • 1 large scallion
  • ¼ red chili
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • For the salad:
  • ¾ cup quinoa, uncooked
  • 3 oz chicken breast
  • to taste salt and pepper
  • extra-virgin olive oil, for oiling
  • ¼ cup edamame, shelled
  • 4 Peppadew peppers, quartered (can also use chopped or jarred red peppers)
  • ½ cup mango, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 3 tbsp pomegranate seeds
  • 3 tbsp candy beetroot peeled and finely sliced (can also use normal beetroot)
  • 3 tbsp golden or regular beetroot, peeled and finely sliced
  • 1 oz nonfat feta cheese
Directions 
1. Place all dressing ingredients in a blender and puree.
2. Cook quinoa according to package directions, then drain and cool.
3. Slice chicken breast along its length to get a butterflied joint. Season with salt and pepper and cook in an oiled pan over medium heat for 4 minutes on each side.
4. Remove from heat and shred chicken.
5. In a large bowl, mix dressing with cooked quinoa. Toss vegetables and fruits together and mix; then crumble in feta. 
6. To serve, divide among four plates and top with shredded chicken. 
