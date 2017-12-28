Healthy Recipes
Supergreen Candy Salad With Mango and Pomegranate
This heart-healthy, energy-boosting salad is nutritious and simple.
Quinoa, the king of carbs, is a great alternative to typical grains like wheat, oats, and barley. What sets quinoa apart is its amino acid profile, which yields a whopping 24g of complete protein per cup. Quinoa also contains high levels of heart-healthy essential fatty acids, such as ALA and oleic acid. Plus, its high fiber content (12g per cup) makes it a low glycemic-index source of energy—perfect for fueling longer workouts.
Supergreen Candy Salad With Mango and Pomegranate Servings: 2
You'll need
- For the dressing:
- 2¼ oz baby leaf spinach
- 2 tsp mint
- 2 tsp fresh cilantro
- 1 large scallion
- ¼ red chili
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- For the salad:
- ¾ cup quinoa, uncooked
- 3 oz chicken breast
- to taste salt and pepper
- extra-virgin olive oil, for oiling
- ¼ cup edamame, shelled
- 4 Peppadew peppers, quartered (can also use chopped or jarred red peppers)
- ½ cup mango, peeled and cut into chunks
- 3 tbsp pomegranate seeds
- 3 tbsp candy beetroot peeled and finely sliced (can also use normal beetroot)
- 3 tbsp golden or regular beetroot, peeled and finely sliced
- 1 oz nonfat feta cheese
Directions
1. Place all dressing ingredients in a blender and puree.
2. Cook quinoa according to package directions, then drain and cool.
3. Slice chicken breast along its length to get a butterflied joint. Season with salt and pepper and cook in an oiled pan over medium heat for 4 minutes on each side.
4. Remove from heat and shred chicken.
5. In a large bowl, mix dressing with cooked quinoa. Toss vegetables and fruits together and mix; then crumble in feta.
6. To serve, divide among four plates and top with shredded chicken.