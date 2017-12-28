Supergreen Candy Salad with Mango and Pomegranate

Directions

1. Place all dressing ingredients in a blender and puree.

2. Cook quinoa according to package directions, then drain and cool.

3. Slice chicken breast along its length to get a butterflied joint. Season with salt and pepper and cook in an oiled pan over medium heat for 4 minutes on each side.

4. Remove from heat and shred chicken.

5. In a large bowl, mix dressing with cooked quinoa. Toss vegetables and fruits together and mix; then crumble in feta.

6. To serve, divide among four plates and top with shredded chicken.