Sweet Chili-lime BBQ Chicken with Cucumber Salad

Try this simple, calorie-burning recipe to help you lose weight and sculpt six-pack abs fast.

Moya McAllister
Calories 135
Protein 24g
Fat 2g
Carbs 9g
Sugar 6g
Sweet Chili-lime BBQ Chicken with Cucumber Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 2 4 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
  • For chili-lime marinade:
  • ¼ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • ½ tsp lime zest
  • ½ tsp mild chili powder
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ½ tbsp organic 100% pure honey
  • dash cayenne pepper
  • to taste Freshly ground pepper
  • For cucumber salad:
  • 1 medium English cucumber, peeled and sliced into quarters
  • ½ tbsp fresh mint, chopped
  • ½ tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1-2 tbsp white vinegar
Directions 
1. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Rinse chicken, and pat dry. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, lime zest, chili powder, paprika, honey, cayenne pepper, and ground pepper.
3. Place in a Ziploc bag, add chicken, and toss well.
4. Grill 8-10 minutes or until chicken is done, turning occasionally.
5. In a medium-size bowl, combine cucumber, mint, cilantro, and vinegar; toss lightly. Serve as side to chicken.
