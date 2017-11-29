Healthy Recipes
Sweet Chili-lime BBQ Chicken with Cucumber Salad
Try this simple, calorie-burning recipe to help you lose weight and sculpt six-pack abs fast.
Sweet Chili-lime BBQ Chicken with Cucumber Salad Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 2 4 oz chicken breast, boneless, skinless
- For chili-lime marinade:
- ¼ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
- ½ tsp lime zest
- ½ tsp mild chili powder
- ½ tsp paprika
- ½ tbsp organic 100% pure honey
- dash cayenne pepper
- to taste Freshly ground pepper
- For cucumber salad:
- 1 medium English cucumber, peeled and sliced into quarters
- ½ tbsp fresh mint, chopped
- ½ tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1-2 tbsp white vinegar
Directions
1. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Rinse chicken, and pat dry. Set aside.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, lime zest, chili powder, paprika, honey, cayenne pepper, and ground pepper.
3. Place in a Ziploc bag, add chicken, and toss well.
4. Grill 8-10 minutes or until chicken is done, turning occasionally.
5. In a medium-size bowl, combine cucumber, mint, cilantro, and vinegar; toss lightly. Serve as side to chicken.