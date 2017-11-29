Sweet Chili-lime BBQ Chicken with Cucumber Salad

Directions

1. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. Rinse chicken, and pat dry. Set aside.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, lime zest, chili powder, paprika, honey, cayenne pepper, and ground pepper.

3. Place in a Ziploc bag, add chicken, and toss well.

4. Grill 8-10 minutes or until chicken is done, turning occasionally.

5. In a medium-size bowl, combine cucumber, mint, cilantro, and vinegar; toss lightly. Serve as side to chicken.