Mung bean sprouts are high in vitamin K, which strengthens bones and lowers risk of cardiovascular disease. Throw in extras like chia and hemp seeds to add omega-3 fats and protein.
Thai Shrimp Salad Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 min.
You'll need
- 3 cups shredded napa cabbage
- 1 cup shredded red cabbage
- 2 green onions, ends trimmed, finely chopped
- ½ cup mung bean sprouts
- 3 tbsp reduced-fat Thai, peanut, or ginger dressing
- 6 oz medium or large grilled or steamed shrimp, peeled
- 1 tbsp dry-roasted peanuts
Directions
1. In a large bowl, add cabbages, green onions, and sprouts. Add dressing and toss. Top with shrimp and peanuts.