Thai Shrimp Salad

Get your protein fix with this satisfying salad.

Recipe: How To Make Thai Shrimp Salad
Sam Kaplan
Calories 355
Protein 44g
Fat 8g
Carbs 25g
Mung bean sprouts are high in vitamin K, which strengthens bones and lowers risk of cardiovascular disease. Throw in extras like chia and hemp seeds to add omega-3 fats and protein. 

Thai Shrimp Salad Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 min.
You'll need
  • 3 cups shredded napa cabbage
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 2 green onions, ends trimmed, finely chopped
  • ½ cup mung bean sprouts
  • 3 tbsp reduced-fat Thai, peanut, or ginger dressing
  • 6 oz medium or large grilled or steamed shrimp, peeled
  • 1 tbsp dry-roasted peanuts
Directions 
1. In a large bowl, add cabbages, green onions, and sprouts. Add dressing and toss. Top with shrimp and peanuts.
