Healthy Recipes
Turkey Burger With Curry Aioli
Get jacked with this burger recipe from one of the world's top chefs.
Looking for an alternative to the standard beef burger? This delicious turkey burger is packed with plenty of muscle-building protein and body-nourishing nutrients to fuel your hardcore workouts.
Turkey Burger With Curry Aioli Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 8 oz lean ground turkey (salt and pepper)
- 2-3 oz triple crème brie
- ¼ cup baby spinach
- 2 slices beefsteak tomato
- 2 brioche buns
- For curry aioli:
- ½ tsp madras curry powder
- 1 cup mayo
- 1 tsp jarred roasted garlic
- Lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste
From Chef David Myers of Los Angeles' Comme CA
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients for curry aioli sauce. Brush onto brioche buns.
2. Grill turkey patty until cooked through (5-6 minutes on each side).
3. Melt cheese on burger, and then build ingredients on brioche bun and serve.