Turkey Burger With Curry Aioli

Get jacked with this burger recipe from one of the world's top chefs.

Turkey Burger
Calories 821
Protein 32g
Fat 59g
Carbs 42g
Fiber 2g
Looking for an alternative to the standard beef burger? This delicious turkey burger is packed with plenty of muscle-building protein and body-nourishing nutrients to fuel your hardcore workouts. 

Turkey Burger With Curry Aioli Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
  • 8 oz lean ground turkey (salt and pepper)
  • 2-3 oz triple crème brie
  • ¼ cup baby spinach
  • 2 slices beefsteak tomato
  • 2 brioche buns
  • For curry aioli:
  • ½ tsp madras curry powder
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 1 tsp jarred roasted garlic
  • Lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste

From Chef David Myers of Los Angeles' Comme CA

 

Directions 
1. Combine all ingredients for curry aioli sauce. Brush onto brioche buns.
2. Grill turkey patty until cooked through (5-6 minutes on each side).
3. Melt cheese on burger, and then build ingredients on brioche bun and serve.
