Sweet potatoes are already decadently sweet and silky, so topping them with brown sugar and mini marshmallows is overkill. Instead, add fruit for more natural sweetness. You'll get added nutritional mileage from the fruit, avoid processed sugar, and gain extra vitamins, minerals, and fiber." We recommend bananas, to boost creaminess, and apples, whose natural acidity will brighten the sweet potatoes' naturally deep flavor.
Whipped Sweet Potatoes Servings: 8
Prep time: 40 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes
You'll need
- 2 lbs sweet potatoes, pricked with a fork
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp salt and pepper
- 1 tsp sugar
Directions
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. Roast potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet for 40 minutes, then add bananas (with peel on) and cook for another 15 minutes.
3. When potatoes cool, split lengthwise and scoop the flesh into a bowl; peel bananas and add with applesauce, honey, and cinnamon, the season with salt, pepper, and sugar to taste.
4. Mash well with a potato masher, or whip with an electric beater. Transfer mixture into a buttered baking dish; bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through.