Whipped Sweet Potatoes

Directions

1. Heat oven to 375 F.

2. Roast potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet for 40 minutes, then add bananas (with peel on) and cook for another 15 minutes.

3. When potatoes cool, split lengthwise and scoop the flesh into a bowl; peel bananas and add with applesauce, honey, and cinnamon, the season with salt, pepper, and sugar to taste.

4. Mash well with a potato masher, or whip with an electric beater. Transfer mixture into a buttered baking dish; bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through.