How to Buy and Sharpen a Quality Knife

Israeli-born chef Michael Solomonov spends his time outside the kitchen working up a sweat in the squared circle. Inside the kitchen, he’s a culinary heavyweight. A recipient of multiple James Beard awards (including 2017’s Outstanding Chef), the no-nonsense chef and restaurateur put Israeli cuisine on the map in the U.S. thanks to his Philadelphia restaurant Zahav, where he produces a modern yet soulful take on Israeli dishes.

And just as boxers rely on high-end gloves for their craft, Solomonov notes the importance of high-quality knives when it comes to whipping up solid cuisine. To help sharpen your knife skills, Solomonov lays out what types of blades you need and how to best take care of them.

PRIORITY HANDLING

“I look for a multipurpose knife that can be easily sharpened on a whetstone,” he explains. And while you’ll probably have to shell out some dough for a top-notch chef’s knife, not every slice-and-dice apparatus you own needs to cost a fortune. “I never buy fancy paring knives,” he says. “Inexpensive ones work just fine.”

BLADE: TRINITY

For most of your kitchen work, you need only three knives, says Solomonov: “a good slicing knife, a good boning knife, and a good chef’s knife.” Whether you’re carving a juicy sirloin, chopping onions, or deboning a pork shoulder, this trio will have you covered.

AMERICAN BEAUTY

“My Kramer knife is the jam,” Solomonov says. Made in America, “Kramer knives have supersturdy blades, hold an edge well, and have the perfect balance of grip and weight.” ($400; surlatable.com)

The Sword and the Stone

You got the knife—now you need to keep it sharp. Solomonov’s three tips for using a whetstone: