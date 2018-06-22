The 5 Healthiest Nuts to Snack On

Need a quick snack? Nuts pack a nutritional punch, giving you lots of heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, and protein. Seek out these five for a diet-friendly snack.
1. Peanuts
Peanuts provide great protein—7 grams per 1-ounce serving (about 30 nuts). But don’t buy them salted—it’s too much sodium. Opt for unsalted and, if you want, add a little sea salt.
2. Walnuts
The big benefit with walnuts: They’re the only nuts that contain significant amounts of ALA, an omega-3 fat that reduces inflammation and is good for your heart.
3. Cashews
Cashews boast the lowest fat content per ounce of any nut, and they contain high levels of two nutrients that are good for your eyes. They also have solid protein—5 grams per 18 cashews.
4. Pistachios
Nicknamed the “skinny nut,” pistachios are low in calories and fat and rich in fiber and antioxidants.
Tip: Buy them in-shell so you don’t eat them as fast.
5. Almonds
These tree nuts have plenty of muscle-building protein—about 6 grams per 23 almonds. They’re also an excellent source of vitamin E and calcium.
In short: Eat almonds.