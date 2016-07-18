5 Strategies to Avoiding Gaining Back Weight

PeopleImages / Getty
Think back to your childhood. I'm sure you have warm, fuzzy feelings from something you did as a kid with your parents, and it may very well have involved junk food. But the warm, fuzzy feelings aren't coming from the junk food. They are from spending time with your parents, right? Here’s a recent comment from a client of mine, Craig:
"Every Sunday, we take the kids to Tim's [Tim Horton’s] and get donuts and then watch TV with them. I don't want to exclude myself from this weekly ritual. What should I do here?"My response: Why not involve the kids in your fitness pursuits? Instead of Tim's and the boob tube, you could take the kids to the local park every Sunday with a soccer ball, pack a healthy picnic lunch and burn some calories that way.
If you don’t have kids, maybe it’s enlisting a workout partner who has the same goals as you. Asking for help shouldn’t be seen as a sign of weakness, but a moment of strength to help you continue your fitness pursuits without a relapse.
Take home point: Involve your friends and family in your fitness pursuits. Try to avoid "rewarding" yourself and others with junk food and inactivity, and instead replace with fun, healthy activities.