6 Ways to Lose Your Beer Belly

Put In Some Extra Work

Sneaking in some extra movement in each day can add up to a lot of caloric burn and increased metabolism over time. If you're already getting in three to five solid workouts in each week that includes hitting the weights hard and a little metabolic work, it's now time to do a little extra. My suggestion is to take 10 minutes each day and perform a mini-workout at any time during the day.

My favorite is the kettlebell swing and burpee combo. This mini-workout won’t tax your muscles so much that it hinders your recovery but hits the metabolism hard and helps improve work capacity and conditioning.

For 10 minutes, alternate 10 kettlebell swings and five burpees. Rest as needed, and try and get as many reps and rounds in as possible.