Courtesy Images

Lose Fat

7 Fast Food Options That Won't Ruin Your Diet

Here are your best bets when you have to eat fast, but want to stay fairly healthy.

by MS, RD
Courtesy Images
View Gallery (7)

Sometimes meticulously prepping healthy meals isn’t an option. When you’re on the road or options are slim order these items at a fast-food establishment. They’re higher in protein and fiber and lower in calories, so they won’t destroy your six-pack.

7 Fast Food Options That Won't Ruin Your Diet
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Courtesy Image
1. Burger King

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

  • 470 calories
  • 37g protein
  • 19g fat (3.5g saturated)
  • 39g carbs
  • 6g fiber
2 of 7
Courtesy Image
2. Kentucky Fried Chicken

KENTUCKY GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST (1 PIECE) + HOUSE SIDE SALAD (LIGHT ITALIAN DRESSING)

  • 240 calories
  • 39g protein
  • 8g fat (2g saturated) 
  • 5g carbs
  • 2g fiber
3 of 7
Courtesy Image
3. McDonald’s

SOUTHWEST GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

  • 350 calories
  • 37g protein
  • 11g fat (4.5g saturated)
  • 27g carbs
  • 6g fiber
4 of 7
Courtesy Image
4. Pizza Hut

VEGGIE LOVER’S LARGE THIN ’N CRISPY (2 SLICES)

  • 460 calories
  • 20g protein
  • 16g fat (8g saturated)
  • 62g carbs
  • 6g fiber
5 of 7
Courtesy Image
5. Subway

TURKEY BREAST SUB (6-INCH)

  • 280 calories
  • 18g protein
  • 3.5g fat (1g saturated)
  • 46g carbs
  • 5g fiber
6 of 7
Courtesy Image
6. Starbucks

CHICKEN AND QUINOA PROTEIN BOWL

  • 420 calories
  • 27g protein
  • 17g fat (3g saturated)
  • 42g carbs
  • 9g fiber
7 of 7
Courtesy Image
7. Taco Bell

POWER MENU BOWL

  • 500 calories
  • 28g protein
  • 20g fat (6g saturated)
  • 53g carbs
  • 8g fiber
Topics:
Comments