Certain Exercises Combat 'Obesity Genes' More Than Others, New Study Finds

A new study has shed some light on a selection of exercises that may help people who inherited genes that increase their chance of obesity.

It's a no-brainer that regular exercise plays a key part in a person's overall fitness level. But for some, it can be frustrating to figure out the best ways to shed extra pounds. For those who are more likely to become obese due to their genetics, it can be especially tough. Fortunately, a study from National Taiwan University seemed to provide some clarity on the issue.

In the study, which was published in the Public Library of Science and included data from 18,424 Han Chinese adults between the ages of 30 and 70, author Wan-Yu Lin and her colleagues looked at the interactions between the participants' genetics and their self-reported workout regimens. They considered five measures of obesity, including BMI, body fat percentages, and waist-to-hip ratios.

According to the research, regular jogging was the best exercise method for managing obesity in people predisposed to the condition. Runners-up included mountain climbing, walking, power walking, dancing, and long yoga practices.

If you're wondering what not to do to lose weight, cycling, stretching, swimming, and Dance Dance Revolution didn't seem to counteract the genetic predisposition to obesity in this particular population. That doesn't necessarily mean these exercises won't work for you, but the list of more effective exercise methods could be a good place to start for people having issues with weight management.

Either way, the takeaway of the study is that genetics aren't insurmountable when it comes to getting fitter.