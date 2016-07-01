The 10 Best Hangover Helpers

Hangovers are the worst — few things are worse than throwing back one too many celebratory drinks, only to wake up with bloodshot eyes and a pounding headache.

Not to worry: With the help of New York City-based dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot, M.S., R.D., we’ve gathered the 10 best foods and drinks to alleviate hangover headaches. Keep these items on hand to ease post-party pain.