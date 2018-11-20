8 Tips to Reset Your Diet During the Holidays

The holidays are fast approaching, and for some, that means it's the perfect excuse for an epic cheat day, as turkey slathered in gravy with multiple sides of carb-heavy comfort foods replace a carefully curated nutrition plan. It all sounds great at first, but the day after will be a different story—one that’s hard to stomach. It gets worse when that one holiday cheat leads to an entire season of calorie-busting dinners and parties, all designed to sabotage your normal diet and leave you a few pounds heavier when the festivities are all over.

While a little overeating around the holidays is to be expected, the key is to not let all that (admittedly delicious) food lead to poor dietary habits afterwards. With the right set of utensils, you can learn how to bounce back from going ham around the holidays. Your gut will appreciate the following diet reset tips.