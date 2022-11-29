This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Protein and weight loss go hand-in-hand. Increasing intake can help you feel full for longer, making it easier to decrease your calorie consumption and lose fat without losing muscle. Not to mention it supports a healthy metabolism, a contributing factor to your weight loss success.

Protein powders for weight loss are a great way to boost your protein intake without cooking mountains of chicken or tofu.

But with so many types on the market, it can be tricky (read: near-on impossible) to know where to start, especially if you’re yet to break into the supplement world.

That’s why we’re here to help! Throughout this article, we’ll reveal our top eight protein powders for weight loss, our ranking criteria, the best types of protein, how protein powder supports fat loss, and so much more.

After all, protein shakes don’t just help build muscle.

The 8 Best Protein Powders For Weight Loss In 2022

Protein powders are a staple for many. So, you’ll find hundreds and hundreds of different powders on the market. From vegan to casein to the most recommended whey, there are limitless options.

We’ve thoroughly researched the market and tested a bunch of protein products to bring you the eight best options for weight loss!

#1. Huge Whey Protein

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 130

130 Protein — 25g

25g Carbohydrates — 2.5g

2.5g Fat — 2g

There’s a reason why Huge Whey Protein sits at the top of the list — it’s our most recommended protein powder for weight loss. Designed for athletes, it packs an applause-worthy 23g of protein into every scoop without overloading on carbs or fat to ensure effective weight loss.

This protein is a great-tasting way to kill your cravings and keep you firmly working toward your weight loss goals. It comes in these six tantalizing flavors:

Fruity Cereal

Blueberry Muffin

Cookie ; Cream

Vanilla Milkshake

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chocolate Peanut Butter

We’re not the only ones who think this whey protein powder is the GOAT — it boasts hundreds of five-star reviews for more-than-satisfied users.

And it won’t break the bank at just $44.95 per tub. Plus, each order of Huge Whey gets a free shaker worth $7.95, which is a nice little extra!

Oh, not to mention you save 10% with Huge Supplements’ “Subscribe ; Save” option. Plus, you can buy it straight from the online store, guaranteeing you receive an authentic and certified product. Try it out for yourself – click here to visit the product page!

#2. Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 120

120 Protein — 24g

24g Carbohydrates — 2g

2g Fat — 0g

Manufactured in the United States of America, Transparent Labs truly care about the quality of its products. The facility producing this whey isolate is certified by the FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practices for food and dietary supplements.

Like most isolates, the grass-fed whey boasts excellent macros with an oh-so-generous 24g protein per serving, only 1g of carbohydrates, and no fat.

It’s safe to say that these values are wonderful for weight loss. Here’s a few examples of their most popular flavors:

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Milk Chocolate

Cinnamon French Toast

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Whichever one you get, you’re bound to love. Our favorite is the Chocolate Peanut Butter. Chocolate is the dominating flavor, but the peanut butter kicks in near the end for a pleasant aftertaste.

Mixability is great, too, especially with milk. You won’t have to deal with powdery dregs at the bottom of your shaker or chunky drinks.

Despite all this goodness, there’s one massive downside — it’s ridiculously expensive. You’ll pay $59.99 for a 2.2lb tub. If you plan to use protein powder on a daily/twice daily basis, you’ll clean your wallet out pretty quickly with this one.

#3. Huge Vegan Protein

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 110

110 Protein — 20g

20g Carbohydrates — 3.5g

3.5g Fat — 1.5g

If you want to experience all the benefits of our top-rated protein powder, Huge Whey Protein, but you subscribe to veganism, then Huge Vegan Protein is undoubtedly your best option.

This 100% plant-based, non-GMO, dairy-free, and gluten-free powder contains the complete amino acid profile, which typically isn’t found in vegan proteins. Huge Supplements has achieved this by crafting it from a mixture of peas, brown rice, mung beans, and fava beans and simplifying the ingredients list to the essentials.

Its macros reign supreme for weight loss too! Since you’re on a weight loss journey, feeling full without wolfing down the calories is essential — and this vegan protein powder will help you do that with only 110 calories per scoop and a respectable 20g of protein.

As for the taste, this will largely depend on the flavor you pick. The vegan protein powder comes in a wide range of unique flavors, so you’re bound to find one that tickles your tastebuds.

The flavor choices (and how they truly taste) are as follows:

Birthday Cake — as expected, standard birthday cake flavor with sprinkles

as expected, standard birthday cake flavor with sprinkles Graham Cracker — one of the more unassuming flavors, great for adding to smoothies for a big protein hit

one of the more unassuming flavors, great for adding to smoothies for a big protein hit Marshmallow Madness — for those with a sweet tooth

for those with a sweet tooth Cookies ; Cream — consider this your liquid (macro-fitting) Oreo

consider this your liquid (macro-fitting) Oreo Cinnamon Crunch — somewhat spicy taste like a cinnamon cereal mix

It’s quite rare to find a vegan protein powder with such a range of exotic flavors. We’d take advantage of it if we were you!

Price is another area in which Huge Supplements Vegan Protein shines. At a mere $40 per tub, it’s a good price, especially with the world’s seemingly ever-rising costs.

#4. Ghost Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 130

130 Protein — 25g

25g Carbohydrates — 4g

4g Fat — 1.5g

As far as packaging goes, Ghost Whey certainly stands out from the crowd. However, the brand is primarily focused on pre-workouts.

Despite that, it delivers a good amount of protein per scoop, and it digests effectively. Not to mention it’s one of the few protein powders that taste great with water.

Specifically, one scoop of Ghost Whey contains 14.53g of isolate, 2.98g of hydrolyzed isolate, and 13.16g of concentrate. The company sunflower lecithinated the isolate and concentrate to ensure smooth mixability without the addition of soy.

On top of the macros, it contains 10% of your daily calcium intake and 6% of your daily iron.

#5. Bare Performance Nutrition Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 130

130 Protein — 25g

25g Carbohydrates — 3g

3g Fat — 2g

Like any protein powder worth your money, the main ingredient found in BPN Nutrition Whey is whey (a fast-absorbing protein). However, you’ll also find sucralose, casein (a slow-digesting protein), acesulfame potassium, and salt inside.

The company has introduced a well-rounded selection of nine flavors, as per the following:

Milk N’ Cookies

Cinnamon Roll

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Blueberry Muffin

Fruity Cereal

Fudge Chocolate

Vanilla

Nutter Bar Blast

Apple Pie

The powder has undergone Informed Protein tests to confirm the protein levels stated on the label are accurate. Plus, every batch is tested for prohibited substances since BPN is Informed Sport Certified.

#6. Dymatize Elite Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 140

140 Protein — 25g

25g Carbohydrates — 2g

2g Fat — 3g

The Dymatize Elite Whey protein powder has above-average buyer ratings, and you receive a decent amount of BCAAs and protein per scoop. The whey-blend product comes in an appreciated 12 different flavors, including Cocoa Pebbles, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Cookies ; Cream.

We love the fact that it’s sweetened artificially, so you don’t have to deal with added sugar, ensuring it’s perfect for weight loss.

Several of the ingredients are lab-produced. Therefore, it isn’t the purest protein powder available. But, of course, the ingredient list changes slightly depending on the flavor you purchase.

The cost per serving is phenomenal. However, the protein percentage per weighted serving isn’t the best.

#7. MusclePharm Combat Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 140

140 Protein — 25g

25g Carbohydrates — 6g

6g Fat — 1.5g

MusclePharm has built a reputation based on its protein bar, Combat Crunch, a staple for plenty of MMA fighters. However, the Colorado-based company’s whey powder is great too.

It’s a blend of whey concentrate and whey isolate, with a bunch of other ingredients

Typically, protein powders don’t contain as many gums since they’re thickeners and stabilizers. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it’s certainly unusual. However, we don’t particularly like the lack of digestive enzymes — manufacturers usually add them to whey concentrate products to make them gut-friendly.

Despite that, it’s very cheap ($26 for a 2lbs) and comes in three flavors — Chocolate Milk, Chocolate, and Cookies ; Cream.

#8. MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey

Nutrients Per Scoop:

Calories — 160

160 Protein — 30g

30g Carbohydrates — 4g

4g Fat — 3g

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey is incredibly high in protein, with a whopping 30g per scoop. However, it’s one of the most calorific on our list, so may not be the best option if you are strictly controlling your calorie intake.

That said, it contains L-carnitine, which is much-loved by athletes due to its muscle-fatigue-prevention abilities. The amino acid derivative also plays a major role in boosting your metabolism, helping you along your weight loss journey.

The primary downside? It only comes in three flavors — chocolate fudge brownie, French vanilla swirl, and French vanilla bean. And for the price (around $39.99 for 2lbs), we think they should make more flavors available.

How We Ranked the Best Protein Powders for Weight Loss

How did we put together our list of the best protein powders for weight loss? Well, we reviewed them based on the following criteria:

Protein Type

The most effective protein type is whey, derived from cow’s milk. Therefore, we usually only recommend this kind. Although, Huge Vegan Protein is great for those on plant-based diets.

Taste and Flavor Options

Variety is the spice of life, so protein powders available in a wide range of flavors get a huge thumbs up from us.

Of course, the flavors must taste good and mix well too. Otherwise, it defeats the purpose! Plus, you’re more likely to continue using it if it satisfies your palate.

Ratings

Protein powders without lots of positive reviews are frightening. The products we recommend have tons of five-star ratings from super happy customers to ensure we aren’t the only gym-goers who love them.

Steer clear of those with more negative the positive reviews. They aren’t worth your hard-earned cash.

Prices

Nobody wants to overpay for things, and neither do we. So, price played a major role in the products we recommend.

All the protein powders in our top eight list are high-quality and priced reasonably, with Transparent Labs Grass-Fed Whey being the only truly expensive option.

The Different Types of Protein Powders for Weight Loss

As we’re sure you’ve already noticed, there are loads of different types of protein powders for weight loss available. So, we’ll run through four of the most prominent options here, helping you make a well-informed choice.

Whey Protein

Provided you aren’t vegan, whey protein is the type we recommend. Derived from cow’s milk, it’s the most popular type of protein for a very good reason — it’s the highest-quality protein source, thanks to its amino acid content and near-effortless absorption.

On top of that, it’s a “complete” protein. In other words, it contains all nine essential amino acids your body needs for optimal functioning. Not to mention it has a high PDCAAS score, which is a rating system measuring the digestibility and utilization of a protein-packed product.

However, there are a few subtypes of whey protein to choose from:

Whey concentrate — Generally speaking, this is the lowest-quality whey protein as it doesn’t go through as much refinement. It contains 80% pure protein by weight, but some powders run lower. The remaining is comprised of fat and carbohydrates.

Generally speaking, this is the lowest-quality whey protein as it doesn’t go through as much refinement. It contains 80% pure protein by weight, but some powders run lower. The remaining is comprised of fat and carbohydrates. Whey isolate — Isolates have a minimum of 90% protein by weight, thanks to their extensive refinement and concentration process. It’s the go-to protein source for professional athletes, but it is more expensive.

Isolates have a minimum of 90% protein by weight, thanks to their extensive refinement and concentration process. It’s the go-to protein source for professional athletes, but it is more expensive. Whey hydrolysate — The final type has been treated with enzymes, acids, or heat for even speedier absorption. However, it’s the most expensive option and is harder to find.

Casein Protein

Casein, primarily used for making cheese, is the other kind of protein found in cow’s milk.

Like whey, it harbors all nine essential amino acids. But unlike whey, casein protein has slow digestive properties because it curdles once it hits your stomach acid, decelerating the process.

Bodybuilders tend to take casein before they go to bed to ensure they receive a slow release of amino acids during the night when they would otherwise experience fasting.

Casein contains a higher portion of histidine, phenylalanine, and methionine, the amino acids not known for jumpstarting the muscle-building process. As such, it’s regarded as less effective than whey protein, which has a higher leucine, valine, and isoleucine content.

That said, casein protein powders boast a range of bioactive peptides that benefit your digestive and immune systems. Some studies show they also lower your blood pressure and reduce the likelihood of blood clots, keeping your heart healthy.

The peptides work like angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, which are a class of medication prescribed to maintain optimal blood pressure.

Vegan Protein

Vegan protein is a savior for those on plant-based diets — even though they are generally considered lower quality than animal-based powders due to their “incomplete” nature (i.e., they’re missing some of the essential amino acids). Plus, vegan protein products tend to come with lower PDCAAS scores, indicating poorer digestibility.

But, they’re a fantastic option if you have a dairy intolerance or choose not to eat animal products.

Like whey protein, there are a few types to choose from:

Pea protein — Made from yellow split peas, it’s one of the only plant-based powders deemed complete. However, it has a high iron content which reduces absorption. That said, you can offset this by eating vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, cruciferous vegetables, and tomatoes.

Made from yellow split peas, it’s one of the only plant-based powders deemed complete. However, it has a high iron content which reduces absorption. That said, you can offset this by eating vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, cruciferous vegetables, and tomatoes. Hemp protein — It’s a highly versatile vegan protein derived from hemp seed. You can easily blend it into smoothies or sprinkle it on oatmeal.

It’s a highly versatile vegan protein derived from hemp seed. You can easily blend it into smoothies or sprinkle it on oatmeal. Brown rice protein — This option is an incomplete protein powder because it’s low in lysine. Research showed it may be as effective as whey protein for increasing strength and decreasing fat.

This option is an incomplete protein powder because it’s low in lysine. Research showed it may be as effective as whey protein for increasing strength and decreasing fat. Soy protein — Like pea protein, soy protein is a complete powder that also contains fiber, calcium, zinc, iron, and vitamin B.

Egg Protein

Egg protein doesn’t circulate the mainstream market much and tends to be more expensive than whey powders. Although, it works well if you’re allergic or intolerant to lactose.

Since it’s made from egg whites only, it’s protein-rich with zero fat, making it great for weight loss. It also boasts a decent amount of micronutrients.

When trying to lose weight, satiety (i.e., feeling full) is a huge obstacle for most people. According to a study that directly compared whey protein to egg protein, the latter is less effective at helping you feel full for more extended periods.

That said, egg protein powder is the second-highest source of leucine after whey! Therefore, it’s fantastic for muscle building and recovering from workouts if you can’t consume lactose.

How Protein Powder Supports Weight Loss

We don’t doubt that you’ve seen plenty of all-muscle men and women chugging protein shakes on social media. However, they are just useful for muscle building; they’re also great for weight loss.

Plenty of studies have looked into the effectiveness of protein powder for weight loss, and the evidence gives it a huge thumbs up. So, let’s take a look at a few of the benefits you can expect from incorporating protein shakes into your diet:

Decreases Appetite and Cravings

As anyone on an eating plan for weight loss will know, feeling hungry is no fun — hangry is a term for a reason!

But luckily, protein has been shown to keep you satiated for longer without overly increasing your calorie intake, making it easier to stick to your lifestyle change and shift the fat.

One of the main reasons behind protein’s excellent ability to keep cravings and appetite at bay is it triggers the release of “fullness” hormones known as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and PYY.

A plethora of studies also determines that eating more protein can result in fewer feelings of hunger during the day.

In one such experiment, older women who ate a protein-packed breakfast consumed 135 calories fewer later on compared to those who skipped breakfast or ate a low-protein morning meal.

A meta-analysis of five studies also concluded that increasing protein also increased fullness. Although, Bruce A. Craig, Ph.D., and the reports’ other authors noted the importance of eating behavior, body weight, and other health factors in satiation.

By now, you might be wondering whether any similar studies have been conducted on protein shakes specifically. And to that, we say yes, but only a few.

One study on nine young women with obesity showed that whey protein shakes actively reduced appetite, while another study concluded that consuming a high-protein drink before exercising reduced hunger afterward.

Supports Lean Muscle Growth and Metabolism

Increasing your protein intake can help you build muscle, especially when you add strength training to your weight loss regime. Muscle aids metabolism and energy. Therefore, building muscle is perfect for maintaining a healthy metabolism.

If you’re currently in a calorie deficit (i.e., you’re burning more calories than you’re consuming) to lose weight, you might experience muscle loss as well as fat loss. Losing lean muscle could decelerate your metabolism, meaning you could gain the weight back again once you finish your restrictive eating plan.

Thankfully, you can negate this worry by eating enough protein and weight training to prevent muscle loss and speed up muscle recovery.

A study conducted by Robert R Wolfe and Peter J M Weijs on older adults with obesity found people who drank an additional 20g of protein per week gained 2.8lbs more muscle than those who ate less.

In a different six-week study, people followed a high- or low-protein calorie-restricted diet. Like the Wolfe and Weijs study, the results showed that those on the higher protein plan acquired 2.4lbs more muscle and lost 2.9lbs more fat.

Notably, your body expends more energy when digesting protein than it does for other macronutrients. Therefore, you burn more calories just by upping your protein. This phenomenon is known as the thermic effect of protein and provides a small (but mighty) metabolic boost.

Check out our best protein powders for muscle gain if you’re looking for the best options to pack on lean mass.

Helps with Losing Fat

Unfortunately, not many studies focus on the use of protein shakes specifically when testing protein’s helpfulness in losing fat. However, researchers tend to agree that a high-protein diet is effective for weight loss and body fat reduction.

For instance, one 14-week study gave women with obesity a high-carb or high-protein calorie-restricted diet to follow alongside a resistance-based exercise program.

The outcome? The women in the high protein group lost 1.7 times more fat than the others!

Another 12-week study gave women with healthy body weights but high fat percentages a high- or standard-protein diet. Those in the former group lost an extra 3lbs of body fat and 1 inch in waist measurement. Not to mention they retained considerably more muscle than those on the regular-protein diet.

Of course, a plethora of lifestyle and ingredient factors come into play when losing fat. What works for some people may not work for you (unfortunately). However, the general consensus from experts and those on their own fitness journeys is that increasing protein intake will improve weight/fat loss.

Supports Weight Management

You want your weight loss efforts to last, right? Well, protein’s effect on appetite, metabolism, and muscle mass can keep you from regaining fat once you’ve lost it!

A review published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that ingesting 25g to 30g of protein per meal improves both weight loss and weight management. Naturally, other lifestyle factors contribute to the effectiveness of this plan.

Do You Really Need Protein Powder to Lose Weight?

After all that, no, you do not need protein powder to lose weight — but it will certainly help you out!

Not only does it boost your protein intake to reduce cravings, but it’s directly linked to fat loss and increased muscle growth, making your weight loss journey easier. Plus, it can help you keep the fat off once you’ve lost it for a lifetime of feeling great.

And if you needed another reason to hop on the protein powder train — the shakes taste great. Once you’ve found a flavor you love, drinking a shake will start feeling like a treat, which will further prevent pesky cravings from ruining your progress or mental health.

For the best results, you can combine protein shakes with other sources of protein throughout the day, such as:

Nuts and seeds — Seeds and nuts contain roughly 5g to 7g of protein per ounce, depending on the type you eat. Combine it with hemp or soy milk for a complete plant-based protein source.

Seeds and nuts contain roughly 5g to 7g of protein per ounce, depending on the type you eat. Combine it with hemp or soy milk for a complete plant-based protein source. Animal-based foods — Poultry, meat, eggs, dairy, and fish are great sources of complete protein. If you can eat animal-based products, you’ll gain the most benefits from eating protein from these sources, as plant-based foods often lack at least one essential amino acid.

Poultry, meat, eggs, dairy, and fish are great sources of complete protein. If you can eat animal-based products, you’ll gain the most benefits from eating protein from these sources, as plant-based foods often lack at least one essential amino acid. Greek or plant-based yogurt — They typically give you 6g to 10g of protein per 3.5 ounces.

They typically give you 6g to 10g of protein per 3.5 ounces. Spirulina — The blue algae provides 4g of complete protein per tablespoon. A two-tablespoon serving includes 95% of your Daily Value for copper and 22% of your Daily Value for iron.

The blue algae provides 4g of complete protein per tablespoon. A two-tablespoon serving includes 95% of your Daily Value for copper and 22% of your Daily Value for iron. Puffed quinoa — A 2.5-ounce serving of puffed quinoa provides 10g of complete protein. You can even add it to shakes for a thicker texture and a hint of nuttiness.

A 2.5-ounce serving of puffed quinoa provides 10g of complete protein. You can even add it to shakes for a thicker texture and a hint of nuttiness. Tofu — Tofu is popular among vegans and vegetarians thanks to its protein-rich characteristic. You’ll obtain from 5g to 13g of protein per 3.5 ounces.

Tofu is popular among vegans and vegetarians thanks to its protein-rich characteristic. You’ll obtain from 5g to 13g of protein per 3.5 ounces. Oats — You get around 5g of protein per 1.5 ounces. Use hemp milk or oat milk for a complete protein meal.

How to Use Protein Powder for Weight Loss

The right timing for drinking protein shakes is an ongoing debate in the fitness community. But frankly, it depends on your day-to-day routine and goals.

Since you’re trying to lose weight, we recommend drinking a protein shake in the morning when your body craves fuel. A protein-filled breakfast will speed up your metabolism and ensure you feel full without adding a whole bunch of calories right off the bat.

Additionally, you should consider drinking a protein shake after your workouts to help your muscles recover and replace the protein you burned off through exercise.

The Perfect Powder-to-Liquid Ratio

No matter which of our best protein powders for weight loss you buy, the packaging will tell you the serving size and how to make your shake.

But for your convenience, here’s a simple guide:

Pour one or two scoops (the scoop will be in the container with the powder) of protein powder into your shaker. Add at least 200ml of water or milk. The more liquid you add, the thinner your shake will be. For weight loss, we recommend sticking to water if you’re really trying to keep your calories down. However, you can use skim milk if you don’t like the taste. Put the lid on properly (sounds obvious, but we’ve all watched in horror as powder and milk fly across the kitchen due to an unsecured cap!) and shake thoroughly for 30 seconds. Enjoy your protein shake!

Best Protein Powders For Weight Loss: Conclusion

Protein powder supplements and weight loss goals are a match made in fitness heaven. They’re a great way to kill those cravings, boost your metabolism, accelerate muscle building, and get rid of fat.

But, as you now know, not all protein powders were created equally.

We considered price, protein type, taste, flavor, and overall ratings to recommend the best eight powders, and Huge Supplements Whey Protein came out on top.

It sits a cut above the rest in all areas. There’s simply nothing not to love. With that said, the other options we featured are an excellent choice too. Give protein powder a try to see how it helps with your weight loss journey.

