5 Alternative Energy Snacks to Boost Your Workouts

Give your Keurig a break. Power up for the gym with these four new products—and one old standby.

An extra boost of energy during a workout can be the difference between a sluggish day at the gym and hitting some personal bests. But it’s not always easy to find the foods and supplements that work for you. Coffee and pre-workout drinks are tried-and-true methods, but if you’re pressed for time—or just looking for an alternative—there are plenty of different products that can be just as effective. Plus, they’ll fit right in your pocket or bag for maximum convenience. Check out five that are easy to find and friendly on your budget. 

1. Gu Stroopwafel

Don’t let the delicious taste fool you. This Dutch-style snack is an energy gel in cookie form, delivering caffeine, electrolytes, and essential amino acids.

$24 for 16; guenergy.com

2. Chew Pod

Chew this “functional gum” for five minutes, then spit it out. With caffeine and taurine, it’s got way more benefits than anything from Dubble Bubble.

$5; chewpod.com

3. Haribo Gold-Bears

A few pre-workout gummy bears can provide a useful amount of sugar and carbs to get your motor revving. Just don’t go overboard.

$2.60 for 5-oz bag; haribo.com

4. 5-Hour Energy Extra Strength

If you can tolerate the medicine-like taste, this will give you a boost of B vitamins and amino acids, plus as much caffeine as
a typical 12-ounce coffee.

$30 for 12; 5hourenergy.com

5. Clif Shot

One packet contains 24 grams of carbohydrates for quick energy. It’s also easy to rip open and take down during any type of training or race.

$1.40; clifbar.com

