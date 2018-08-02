Boost Workout
The Best Energy Drinks, Ranked by Taste and Nutrition
Which energy drink tastes the best? And are any of them healthy?
Energy drinks are as ubiquitous as oxygen these days. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drinks market was valued at $43 billion in 2016, and it’s expected to skyrocket to $85 billion (nearly double!) by 2025.
So when you’re searching for physical and mental stimulation before a workout, you might be tempted to reach for a Red Bull or the like. Our advice: Use them sparingly.
“They’re not really good for you,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. “They’re full of sugar, and a lot of them have preservatives and artificial flavors. The caffeine in them is fine, but a better caffeine source would be coffee or tea.”
As for which one tastes best, M&F staffers rated offerings from five popular brands from 1 (nasty) to 5 (delicious).
And in case you're wondering, the dietition's ranking is as follows:
- V8 Energy
- Red Bull
- Rockstar Boom!
- Monster
- NOS