The Best Energy Drinks, Ranked by Taste and Nutrition

Which energy drink tastes the best? And are any of them healthy?

Brian Klutch
Energy drinks are as ubiquitous as oxygen these days. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drinks market was valued at $43 billion in 2016, and it’s expected to skyrocket to $85 billion (nearly double!) by 2025.

So when you’re searching for physical and mental stimulation before a workout, you might be tempted to reach for a Red Bull or the like. Our advice: Use them sparingly.

“They’re not really good for you,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D., of Tampa, FL. “They’re full of sugar, and a lot of them have preservatives and artificial flavors. The caffeine in them is fine, but a better caffeine source would be coffee or tea.”

As for which one tastes best, M&F staffers rated offerings from five popular brands from 1 (nasty) to 5 (delicious).

And in case you're wondering, the dietition's ranking is as follows:

  1. V8 Energy
  2. Red Bull
  3. Rockstar Boom!
  4. Monster
  5. NOS
1. NOS

M&F Taste Rating: 3.88

In a Taste Test shocker, the low-profile NOS blew away the field. “This is delicious,” says assistant editor Rose McNulty. “Not too carbonated, and easy to drink.” But it was the dietitian’s least favorite due to its high-fructose corn syrup, which the body quickly converts to fat.

2. Red Bull

M&F Taste Rating: 2.63

The OG of energy drinks garnered solid scores from the critics. “It tastes a bit like apple cider,” notes digital intern Kahleel Bragg.

“And no aftertaste.” The dietitian found it fairly inoffensive, mainly because of its small can size. She also liked its many B vitamins.

3. V8 Energy Sparkling

M&F Taste Rating: 2.00

We won’t lie: People didn’t love this one. One staffer compared it to orange soda mixed with cough syrup. But—naturally—it was far and away the dietitian’s favorite. “It’s essentially fruit juice with caffeine,” Agustines says. “And I like that the caffeine comes from green tea extract.”

4. Rockstar Boom!

M&F Taste Rating: 1.75

This Rockstar got booed off the stage. “This tastes like someone punched my tongue with diabetes,” says fitness editor Andrew Gutman. “Seriously, they should stop producing these.” The dietitian agreed, although she liked its apple juice and vegetable juice, as well as its lack of artificial colors and flavors.

5. Monster

M&F Taste Rating: 2.13

The taste council felt this one was way too sweet. “It’s crazy sweet,” says senior video producer Sarah Pusateri. “Like liquid Skittles.” Meanwhile, the dietitian didn’t appreciate Monster’s monstrous sugar—54 grams per can. “That’s a ton of sugar,” Agustines says.

