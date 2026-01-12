Olympic lifts, box jumps, and medicine ball slams are synonymous with power, but they are not the whole story. Power isn’t only about lifting or moving weights fast; it’s about how quickly and efficiently you can apply force when you train.

Many of the exercises you’re already doing build explosive power, whether you realize it or not. If you accelerate a barbell from a deadstop, push a sled, snap your hips through a swing, or attack a row, you’re training power. Not the boom-boom kind—but the type that carries over to heavier lifts, faster sprints, harder hits, and better athleticism.

These 10 strength exercises also double as power training when performed with proper intent. If you want to move weight faster, feel more athletic, and build strength that shows up outside the gym, these moves are for you.

But first, I will explain why I chose them.

How These Strength Exercises Double as Power Training

Out of the abundance of moves you can perform for generating power, the following criteria helped narrow down an extensive list to this training top 10.

Power Transference

Every move on this list teaches you to produce force quickly through the ground, hips, or upper body. That’s the kind of power that shows up in sprinting, cutting, jumping, and heavy lifts.

Power Without Impact

Plyometrics, although great, can be rough on the knees, hips, and lower back due to the high impact. These movements deliver power benefits through resistance, acceleration, and intent rather than high impact.

They’re Already Familiar

None of these is a circus trick. You’ll recognize most moves, which means less of a learning curve. The difference is how they’re performed: intent, acceleration, and crisp execution turn everyday strength lifts into power builders.

Strength Transfer

Powerful hips mean stronger deadlifts. Better leg drive means more explosive presses. Stronger rotational pulls mean better change-of-direction ability. These power moves improve how your body works as a unit—making you not only stronger in the gym but also more athletic everywhere else.

10 Strength Exercises that Build Power

When you’re in the market to improve your power output, take a few of these exercises out for a test drive. You will be pleased.

Barbell High Pull

The barbell high pull is a hip-driven pull in which the bar accelerates through the powerful extension of the hips, knees, and ankles, finishing with a high pull. But it’s seen as a “partial Olympic lift” or confused with an upright row, stripping it of its athletic intent. When performed explosively, the high pull trains rapid force production through triple extension, the foundation of jumping, sprinting, and lifting fast.

Sets & Reps: 4–6 sets of 3–5 reps, light-to-moderate load, maximum speed on every rep.

Sled Push

The sled push is a horizontal lower-body drive in which you push a loaded sled forward with a strong, aggressive leg drive. It’s not regarded as a power move because it is programmed as conditioning or as a finisher rather than power training. But the sled pushes develop horizontal force—critical for sprinting, acceleration, and athletic starts. When performed with the correct intent, the sled teaches you to apply force fast into the ground. That’s what power training is all about.

Sets & Reps: 6–10 pushes of 15–30 yards, moderate load, fast leg drive.

Band-Resisted Hip Thrust

When you hear of the hip thrust, you think of a barbell, but this variation uses bands that increase resistance as you approach lockout. It’s a sneaky power move because hip thrusts are usually associated with hypertrophy or glute activation work. But the bands force you to accelerate through full hip extension, and the faster you lift, the more resistance you overcome—making this an ideal speed-strength exercise.

Sets & Reps: 4–6 sets of 6 reps, explosive lockout, controlled lower.

Kettlebell Swing

The trusty kettlebell swing is a hip hinge that projects the kettlebell using rapid hip extension. Although it checks every box for a power move, people often overlook it because they treat it as cardio or conditioning rather than explosive work. But every swing requires fast, forceful hip drive. When done with a power focus, the kettlebell floats from momentum, powerfully training the posterior chain.

Sets & Reps: 5 sets of 10 reps, using powerful hip snaps.

Landmine Push Press

The push press is a move that requires an initial leg drive that transfers force from the lower to the upper body. All push press variations are great, but the landmine variation, with the pressing arch, is easier on the cranky shoulder. But it’s often thought of as a shoulder-friendly press, not a speed-based lift. The landmine push press trains force transfer, legs to core to arms, one of the most athletic expressions of power.

Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 5 reps per side.

Sprinter Step-Up

The sprinter step up is a variation emphasizing knee drive, balance, and aggressive hip extension. Although step-ups look like a power move, most coaches program them as rehab or accessory work rather than actual power training. But when you perform them explosively, sprinter step-ups train single-leg power, coordination, and acceleration, key elements of athletic performance.

Sets & Reps: 3–5 sets of 6 reps per leg, fast knee drive with a controlled lower.

Pendlay Row

The brainchild of Glen Pendlay, who saw a problem with the barbell bent-over row and sought to fix it with a deadstop row, pulled powerfully from the floor on every rep. Barbell bent over variations are a big-time strength move trained with control for muscle, but not this variation. Starting from a dead stop eliminates momentum, requiring rapid force production in the upper back and lats, similar to the first pull of Olympic lifts.

Sets & Reps: 4 sets of 3–5 reps, explosive pull, full reset each rep.

Band-Resisted Trap Bar Deadlift

The band-resisted trap bar deadlift adds resistance to your lockout, making an already fun lift even more fun. But these are not often thought of as exercises that build explosive power and are more often associated with maximal strength or back-friendly deadlifts. But with this variation, bands demand more acceleration throughout the lift as you must pull harder as resistance increases, making it a true speed-strength movement.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets, 3-6 reps with a moderate load, and fast concentric.

TRX Hamstring Runner

TRX hamstring runner is a straight leg hip extension while alternating knee flexion in a running pattern. When you think of suspension training, power is not what comes to mind, as many regard it as core or rehab only. However, when performed explosively, the hamstring runner trains reactive hamstring strength—essential for sprinting and acceleration.

Sets & Reps: 3–4 sets of 6–10 fast reps per leg.

TRX Power Pull

The TRX power pull is a unilateral rotational movement that combines rowing, rotation, and hip extension. Most lifters write off suspension trainer exercises as stability or corrective work instead of recognizing their power potential. But when performed explosively, this variation trains rotational power and force transfer from the lower body through the torso—vital for sport and strength.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 8-10 reps per side, fast pull, controlled return.