Everything You Need to Know About BCAAs

What are BCAAs?

BCAA is short for branched-chain amino acid. The three essential amino acids included in BCAAs are leucine, isoleucine, and valine. When looking at their molecular structure, it’s no surprise that these three are grouped together since they are the only amino acids to have a chain that branches to one side—making them a "branched chain."

Every protein contains a specific sequence of a few dozen to thousands of the 20 amino acids. Of the 20 amino acids, only nine are considered essential, and 11 are non-essential. Both work to produce energy and build proteins, and while our bodies are great at creating the non-essentials, we tend to fall short with the essential ones. That's where food and supplements (i.e. protein powder, fish, chia seeds, nuts, and other sources fo amino acids.) come in. Since our bodies are unable to naturally produce the essential amino acids, it’s important that we get them through diet or supplementation