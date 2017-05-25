Sponsored Content

Chances are you’ve tried a Quest Bar, so you know that Quest knows a thing or two about making a protein bar that tastes like junk food. Well, it’s time to double down on that strategy because there’s a new protein bar on the shelves, and it’s not what you think. The Quest Hero Bar is basically a protein candy bar with the macros to match.

Gabby Douglas (You know, three-time Olympic Gold Medalist) does a great (and highly entertaining) job of explaining the particulars of the Hero Bar. Definitely check it out, but if you want a more technical explanation of what makes the Hero Bar so great, read the details below the video:

A New Hero In Town ft. 3-Time Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas This is the Quest Hero Bar – it’s a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. We teamed up with 3-time Olympic gold medalist Gabrielle Douglas to introduce you to our game-changing new bar. We believe every body deserves a hero. Enjoy! Posted by Quest Nutrition on Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Hero Bar falls right in the middle between a traditional Quest Bar (~20g protein) and a Beyond Cereal Bar (12g protein). Depending on the flavor, Hero Bars have 15-17g of protein per bar. Along with that, you also get 10-11g dietary fiber and under 200 calories per bar. So what about the flavors? There are three to choose from, Blueberry Cobbler, Vanilla Caramel, and Chocolate Caramel Pecan. And honestly, these are protein bars, but you’ve never tried one that tastes and looks like this. Gooey caramel and blueberry filling provide that satisfying string of sweet stuff after every bite, but the bars themselves have very little sugar…technically.

Hero Bars use a rare sugar called Allulose. So when you flip over the bar, don’t flip over the sugar content. Since Allulose is required to be included in the sugars on the nutrition facts panel (like Erythritol used to) you’ll see relatively high sugar content for a Quest product. Just keep in mind that allulose isn’t table sugar, has about 1/10th the caloric value of sucrose, and doesn’t cause a massive blood sugar spike. So when you calculate the Net Carbs, you’ll see Hero Bars come in at a very agreeable 4g. You can learn more about Allulose from this video provided by Quest.

There are talks that the FDA may pull Allulose from being labeled as a sugar into its own category like sugar alcohol Erythritol, but the only thing that moves slower than a government agency is a newbie after their first leg day. So go in armed with that knowledge. And if you want to test out this new miracle protein bar, check out Quest’s website to place an order today.

