This year The Top 10 Bulking Supplements List could be summarized as the list of innovation and standardization. The drive to develop supplements that produce solid muscle mass gains is more intense than ever. Even though the rules have changed and the prohormones we once knew…no longer exist, manufacturers have developed ways to vastly increase the efficacy of the top products. As a result, larger manufacturers have either patented or purchased patents to most of the remaining prohormones. This move seems to signal that these products will remain legal and available for the foreseeable future.

The good news is mass gains still exist in this brave new world. The costs may be rising a bit, but the larger manufacturers have a vested interest in keeping the products safer and more effective, or else they run the risk of losing money on their patented investments.

Now let us introduce you to this year’s top 10 bulking supplements.

1 – Super Mandro by Hard Rock Supplements

Super Mandro continues to hold the number 1 spot in The Top 10 Bulking Supplements, it first made the list in 2015. A steady flow customer re-buys and positive feedback continuing to come in, thus it may be a while before we see this product dethroned. The formula was initially studied at West Texas A&M University in which test subjects gained an average of 8.8lbs of lean mass while dropping 4.4lbs of body fat over the course of 30 days, but we are now seeing users report results beyond that. Super Mandro also boasts a tremendous value rating by providing up to 330% more product than competing supplements. Read All the Reviews Here.

2 – Andro the Giant by Hard Rock Supplements

A true “wet” bulking agent as Andro the Giant’s main ingredient converts into the master hormone Testosterone. Andro The Giant continues to get a growing number of customer re-buys and feedback is very positive. Users have reported rapid gains in mass, muscle density, strength, and libido. Similar to Super Mandro, Andro the Giant offers up to 330%

more product than the competition. Great as a standalone bulking supplement, Andro the Giant also serves as the perfect base supplement to any anabolic cycle due to its ability to help combat side effects from other anabolic compounds. Read all the Reviews Here.

3 – Anafuse by Vital Labs

As the only “botanical based” supplement to make the top 10, Anafuse’s massive re-buy rating and overwhelmingly positive feedback is something that cannot be ignored. Anafuse is a Natural Anabolic Stack headlined by Epicatechin and Laxogenin. Users report solid increases in lean mass, muscle endurance, strength, and recovery. Anafuse is also the only supplement in the top 10 that does not require any kind of cycle support or post cycle therapy, meaning virtually healthy adult can use it, male or female. Read all the Reviews Here.

4 – Tri Andro by Primeval Labs

Tri Andro manages to break the top 5 and there is no surprise as to why, a simple and solid formula. With a triple stack of anabolic compounds, this product is in no way intended for beginners, but for the seasoned pro who has a high tolerance to anabolics, this is a solid bulker. This product was released in early-mid 2016, feedback is still coming in, and only getting better. Expect this one to challenge the top bulkers in the near future as well as watch its feedback rating rise . Read all the Reviews Here.

5 – Super DMZ Rx 5.0 by IronMag Labs

As the flagship product for IronMag Labs, the name “Super DMZ” comes with high prestige but also with high expectations. A 5 compound anabolic stack, featuring 3 “Super” Andro ingredients, Epicatechin, and DIM promoting increases in muscle mass, muscle hardness, and strength. Feedback has been positive thus far, the only downside being is advanced users will have to spend a pretty penny if they want to run a cycle utilizing multiple bottles of this supplement. Read all the Reviews Here.

6 – Sup3r-1 by Olympus UK

Sup3r-1 is a newcomer to the Top 10 but it’s comes as no surprise as it is an Olympus UK product, a brand that consistently over-delivers on dosing and cost of ownership. In studies Sup3r-1’s key ingredient has shown to be up to 7 times more anabolic than testosterone promoting significant gains in lean muscle mass, strength, and muscle definition. Read all the Reviews Here.

7 – TMX Andro by EPG

TMX Andro is an anabolic triple stack with compounds that are 7x more anabolic and 10x more androgenic than testosterone. It is specifically designed for aggressive and intermediate users, no first time user should cycle with this compound. Users report lean dry gains, increased strength, and even fat loss with TMX Andro. Many customers have enjoyed this stack due to its aggressive formula, other’s have been loyal followers of the “Tri-methyl” name, to which TMX Andro is the successor to. Read all the Reviews Here.

8 – Androbolic 250 by APS Nutrition

APS Nutrition has been a dominant leader in fat burners and pre workouts and they are now quietly diving into anabolics. As their first anabolic supplement Androbolic 250 comes in as a 5 compound prohormone stack featuring the 3 big bulking compounds of this current era. User feedback has been positive and they are loving the price tag, allowing users to super-dose their cycles at a very affordable price. Read all the Reviews Here.

9 – 1-Testosterone by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

In a market full of under dosed products 1-Testosterone, a new member to the Top 10 Bulking Supplements, steps up a delivers the solid efficacious dosing that users need in order to achieve noticeable lean mass gains. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals took the most anabolic compound available on the market today and upgraded it with the pharmaceutical cyclosome delivery system to enhance its absorption by the body. For a first timer to anabolics, 1-Testosterone is a product you can’t go wrong with. Read all the Reviews Here.

10 – Chosen 1 by Blackstone Labs

Chosen 1 is Blackstone Labs’ flagship product. It was the first muscle mass gaining supplement to use the lipsomal delivery system and came onto the market with a bang. However, other products on this list now use the same delivery system and contain much more of the effective ingredients per dose than Chosen 1, delivering more muscle mass gains faster. Consequently, reviews have suffered of late and customer re-buys are not as high as other products in the space. Still Chosen 1 remains the choice for a loyal following. Read all the Reviews Here.

