Every serious lifter learns the lesson eventually. The supplement that promised them everything rarely delivers on half. The routine that looks too good to be true usually is. The fundamentals, while boring, are the only things that keep working year after year.

What Is Momentous?

In a supplement industry crowded with shortcuts, influencer hype, and trend-driven formulas, Momentous has grown by doing the opposite. The company has slowed things down. It has questioned whether products should exist at all. It has turned down revenue, dumped inventory, and accepted short-term losses in favor if long-term credibility.

“We have to earn the right to be the leader every single day,” Byers told Muscle & Fitness. “What we’ve done in the past doesn’t matter.”

This mindset isn’t the result of business school or marketing playbooks. It came from elite sport, where performance is unforgiving, recovery is sacred, and trust is non-negotiable. It is also what caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, a man who has seen more than six decades of fitness trends rise and fall and knows exactly which ones are built to last.

For Byers, Momentous has become a personal quest to help mend the broken relationship between performance nutrition and the people who rely on it. Once that’s achieved, selling more supplements will hopefully soon follow.

Jeff Byers Is Bringing Back Trust To Performance Nutrition

Momentous didn’t start as a consumer supplement company. It started as a question rooted in high-performance environments. “How do we democratize high performance?” Byers said.

That question came from experience, not theory. Before becoming a founder, Byers lived inside systems where preparation, and trust were non-negotiable. He played offensive line for USC in the mid-2000s, anchoring the front during one of the most demanding stretches in the program’s history.

For any linemen, success is built on repetition and discipline. The work they do isn’t glamorous and oftentimes goes unheralded, but the consequences of cutting corners are usually immediate.

Byers carried that same mentality into the NFL, where he enjoyed a cup-of-coffee stint, and the standard sharpened even further. At the professional level, supplements aren’t just lifestyle add-ons or marketing experiments. They are inputs that affect availability, recovery, and longevity. What goes into your body shows up on film. Mistakes aren’t just abstract—they can cost you your job.

“At that level, quality isn’t a preference,” Byers said. “You’re not guessing. You’re trusting systems that have been tested, verified, and proven over time.”

That environment shaped how Byers thinks about performance nutrition. Elite athletes don’t chase novelty. They rely on people and products that work consistently and quietly. That perspective followed him when he transitioned out of football and began building Momentous.

From the beginning, the company surrounded itself with dietitians, researchers, exercise physiologists, and advisors working across professional and collegiate sports. Those relationships were not built through endorsements or marketing spend. They were formed through proof. “We sell into every NFL team right now,” Byers said. “And you can’t buy that trust. You have to earn it.”

Teams demand transparency, verification, and products that can be used daily without risk and guesswork. Momentous met those demands and then made a deliberate decision to bring that same standard to everyday humans.

“What we saw was that what’s being used at the most elite levels often never makes it to the consumer,” Byers said. “Not because people don’t care, but because there haven’t been great options.”

Momentous was never designed to impress on the surface. It was built to hold up over time. Like an offensive line, its success depends on fundamentals done correctly, rep after rep, long before anyone notices.

That athlete’s mindset remains central to everything Byers does. When he talks about standards, consistency, and earning trust, he is not speaking as a founder trying to differentiate a brand. He is speaking as someone who understands what happens when preparation fails and why shortcuts usually are usually exposed.

Why Is Trust Broken in the Supplement Industry?

Despite its size, the supplement industry remains deeply misunderstood and widely distrusted. Byers believes that mistrust has been earned.

“There’s just so much noise,” he said. “I get asked about ingredients I’ve never heard of, and I live in this industry.”

Products promise rapid results. Labels highlight obscure compounds and specialty flavors. Marketing emphasizes extremes instead of fundamentals. Consumers are left trying to decode which claims matter and which are distractions.

“In football terms, most of the game is played from the 10 to the 10-yard line,” Byers said. “But all the noise is on the goal line.”

That noise creates confusion, and confusion erodes confidence. Even well-intentioned lifters end up cycling through products without understand why they are taking them or whether they are

even effective. The deeper problem, according to Byers, is that the industry has grown without improvising outcomes.

“This is a category worth over two hundred billion dollars globally,” he said. “You would expect society to be healthier, and it’s not.”

For Byers, that contradiction is unacceptable. Supplements were never meant to replace training, sleep, or nutrition. They were meant to support them. When the lines and quality and trust are blurred, the entire system suffers.

The Momentous Standard

To fix that that problem, Momentous built its business around three non-negotiable: science, sourcing, and certification.

First, science. Products must be backed by meaningful research and dosed effectively. If the evidence is weak or the does is symbolic, the product doesn’t make it into the portfolio. Second, sourcing. Where ingredients come from matters. How they are processed also matters. Many brands never see beyond the finished powders or supplements. Momentous tracks ingredients to their origins, verifying purity and consistency long before they reach production.

Third, is certification. Momentous products are NSF Certified for Sport, a standard that verifies both safety and label accuracy. This is not just about avoiding banned substances. It is about ensuring that what the label says is actually inside the container.

“That second part is huge,” Byers said. “A product can say it has 500mg of something and have only twenty. Without certification, you don’t know.”

Those standards are expensive. They slow manufacturing, and force companies to scrap batches that fail testing. In 2024, they forced Momentous to make one of its most difficult decisions. The company discontinued Fadogiathe company millions. Inventory was dumped instead of sold through, subscriptions were canceled, and operations scrambled.

“It single-handedly made us not profitable for that year,” Byers said.

The message, however, was clear. “If we kept it just to make money, Byers said, “we would have eroded trust.” For advisors, partners, and teams who work with Momentous, that decision became proof of principle. Integrity wasn’t just a talking point—it was operational.

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Partnered With Momentous

Arnold Schwarzenegger has partnered with several prominent brands in the health and fitness space. Very few do earn his trust.

Byers’ relationship with Schwarzenegger developed slowly, long before contracts or campaigns were even discussed. Schwarzenegger and his team watched and observed whole Momentous operated. They watched the company make hard decisions, and prioritize quality when shortcuts were easier.

“He saw we were a high-trust brand in a low-trust category,” Byers said.

What ultimately sealed the partnership was alignment. Schwarzenegger refused to promote products he did not personally use. Before the ink was put to a contract, Byers told a story of Schwarzenegger being on set for a shoot, and him crossing items off scripts, dictating what he would and would not say.

“If he didn’t take it, he wouldn’t talk about it,” Byers said. That honesty shaped the

That same back-to-basics philosophy is also what led Momentous to expand beyond the traditional performance trio. While protein, creatine, and vitamin D form the foundation of the Arnold Stack, there was one essential Schwarzenegger had been using daily that the brand didn’t yet offer: fiber.

For years, fiber has been one of the most overlooked components of performance nutrition, often dismissed as a digestive concern rather than a performance one. Yet its role in gut health, metabolic function, inflammation management, and long-term cardiovascular health makes it a foundational addition for anyone training seriously over decades, not just seasons.

“Fiber is essential a macronutrient,” Byers said. “Can you get it from your diet? Yes. Is it hard to get it in doses that actually matter in modern life? Also yes.”

That realization led Momentous to develop its Fiber+ that define the rest of its portfolio. The goal wasn’t to follow a trend, but to fill a gap. “It’s a really sleepy category,” Byers said. “But it was massive short-term and long-term health outcomes. Fiber is not new. It’s been around forever. It’s just been ignored.”

The move underscores a larger point Momentous stands on: true performance nutrition doesn’t stop at muscle. It supports digestion, recovery, and longevity.

“These are not trends,” Byers said. “They are fundamentals.”

Momentous Long Term Vision Reconciles Past and Future

Momentous has never positioned supplements as shortcuts. Byers is explicit about that. Supplements are tools meant to support training, not replace it.

“The benefits come from consistency,” Byers said. “Just like lifting.”

That idea runs through everything Momentous does. What they offer is reliability. Their products make it easier to show up again the next day. Byers believes most people do not need more products. They need more clarity.

“If you don’t have the foundation mastered,” he said, “nothing else matters.”

That philosophy resonates with lifters who have been around long enough to know better. The ones who understand profess is built slowly, through repetition, not novelty. The ones who have cycled through enough trends to recognized when something is designed to last.

That is also why Momentous’ presence at the Arnold Sports Festival has been a gathering place for every corner of strength culture. Bodybuilders, powerlifters, strongmen, and fitness enthusiasts. These are individuals at different stages of the same lifelong pursuit. Byers sees it as more than a showcase

“So many companies talk to people as one thing,” he said. “The endurance athlete. The bodybuilder. Bur we’re not helping just Joe the bodybuilder. We’re helping Joe the human.”

That distinction sits at the heart of Momentous’ long-term vision. Training is only one part of a life. Nutrition should support not just the lift in front of you, but the decades that follow.

At the Arnold, where the sport’s history and future collide, that message feels especially relevant. The most impressive physique on the floor may turn heads, but the deeper story is longevity. Who sis still training. Who is still healthy. Who is still showing up.

Momentous is betting that lifters are ready for that conversation. Ready to move past hype, invest in fundaments, and ready to treat performance nutrition the same way they treat training.

“Fundamentals matter,” Byers said.

In the gym, in business, and across a lifetime of training, they always will.