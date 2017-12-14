The Best Cold and Hot Packs to Eliminate Pain

Torex Professional Cold Therapy Packs

If you’re not a little sore after your workout, you’re just not pushing hard enough. After a killer workout you want to feel your muscles pumping. However, what you don’t want is to be so exhausted your next gym session becomes useless. 

One steady way to treat a recovering muscle group is an ice pack, or heat pack. Lucky for you, we have options for either hot or cold recovery. 

1. Djo Chattanooga Colpac Cold Therapy

Flexible and large, this nontoxic gel pack is great for big muscles like your quads.

$22.98, amazon.com

2. Torex Professional Cold Therapy Packs

These wide range of packs are designed to contour and fit all kinds of areas.

$13–$50, torexhealth.com

3. Thermalon Microwave-Activated Moist Heat Wraps

Nuke this wireless pad for easy, instant heat.

$18.99, thermalon.com

4. Paincakes

They stick to your skin to give muscles cooling relief.

$12.99, pain-cakes.com

