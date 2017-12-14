Torex Professional Cold Therapy Packs
Recover
The Best Cold and Hot Packs to Eliminate Pain
Get a leg-up on your recovery by heating up—or cooling down.
If you’re not a little sore after your workout, you’re just not pushing hard enough. After a killer workout you want to feel your muscles pumping. However, what you don’t want is to be so exhausted your next gym session becomes useless.
One steady way to treat a recovering muscle group is an ice pack, or heat pack. Lucky for you, we have options for either hot or cold recovery.
1 of 4
Courtesy Image
2 of 4
Torex Professional Cold Therapy Packs
3 of 4
Courtesy Image
4 of 4
Courtesy Image