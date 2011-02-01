7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
Muscle & Fitness expert, Dr. Jim Stoppani, addresses the most pressing nutrition and training questions from his fans.
Hi Jim,
I love my supps as much as the next guy, but I (like most people these days) am on a budget and can only spend about 125 bucks a month on my supplements. What do you suggest are “must have supps” that may come close to my budget. My goal for the next 3 months is to cut weight but not muscle. I’m thinking Whey Protein, Creatine, CLA, Green Tea Extract,BCAA’S & a good Multivitamin. Thank you for your time.
Yep – I understand…supps can be very expensive, so most of us have to limit them to keep to a budget. I JUST finished writing an article for the February 2011 issue of Muscle & Fitness Magazine on the top 5 supplements you MUST have and your list is pretty close.
My top 5 are whey protein, creatine, BCAAs, beta-alanine and NO Boosters. However the last two are not that critical and for your goals, I think CLA and green tea extract are better choices. And yes, a multivitamin is ALWAYS a good choice to cover all your bases. So I give your supplement list two thumbs up! Nice job.