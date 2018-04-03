Sponsored by Strong Supplement Shop

The arrival of Spring means it’s time for the Top 10 Cutting Supplements for 2018, just in time for shredding season. This year we have seen the rise of two new trends among the ranks: the hybrid shredder and transdermals. True Shred, the first ever hybrid cutting agent, hit shelves earlier in the year and already claimed its position among the top few, possibly indicating the future for this category. Transdermals have traditionally struggled to crack the Top 10, but three have made their way to the list this year. It seems that 2018 will be the year of lean, dry muscle definition without much loss of gains, a shredders paradise.

1. Androvar by Hard Rock Supplements

Androvar takes the #1 spot again for back to back years as it continues to deliver in terms of results and value with very little reported side effects. It’s big value really separates it from the pack as it offers users up to an 8 week supply (180 capsules) in one bottle giving them full freedom when it comes to how aggressive they would like to dose their cycle. Androvar captures the #1 spot again with user’s continuing to report great gains in lean hard muscle mass, strength, and fat loss. Users have reported that they really start to notice the effects around the 4 week mark. Right now it appears that Androvar may be king for a while.

2. True Shred by Hard Rock Supplements – Trending

True Shred exploded onto the scene in early 2018 as the first-ever hybrid cutting agent, utilizing a massive natural anabolic stack, 7-keto, and an aromatase inhibitor (no prohormones) to support users in building a lean, hard, and chiseled physique. An overloaded formula that equates to roughly 5 products in 1 that requires no on-cycle/post cycle therapy which commonly associated with more hardcore cycles. True Shred has been taking the market by storm and may very well end up taking the crown from its big brother Androvar in time. For those looking to run a cutting cycle that is low cost and less taxing on the body, True Shred is your go to option.

3. Anabolic Trinity by Hard Rock Supplements

Anabolic Trinity combines 3 potent anabolic agents for building lean mass, strength and improving muscle definition. Hard Rock Supplements designed this supplement to be the next level beyond Androvar. Due to its potency it is not designed for everyone and is strictly intended to be used by advanced anabolic users. Feedback has been very strong on Anabolic Trinity, and even with its potency there have been few reported side effects. Released later in 2015 Anabolic Trinity is now out ranking many other supplements on the list as customer’s have been quick to re-buy and do multiple cycles in a short period of time. Follow that up with very positive reviews and results and you have this year’s star performer.

4. R-Andro Shred by Hard Rock Supplements

R-Andro Shred has quietly been growing in popularity and the key to that all is its ingredients, utilizing a double stack of cutting prohormones that still remains unique to only R-Andro Shred with overwhelming positive feedback coming in. Users are reporting improvements in lean muscle mass, muscle fullness, vascularity, water loss, and fat loss; all the effects one would desire when it comes to looking your best when your shirt comes off. Expect R-Andro Shred to challenge the top spots in the Top 10 in the future.

5. Nano Genin by Assault Nano Series

A product of Assault Labs Nano Absorb Technology, Nano Genin is up to 600% more effective than capsule versions of other Laxogenin products. The new technology creates a nano sized particles of the compound which in turn get more of the ingredient into your system faster and for a longer period. Customers are responding giving the product high marks as well as loggers reporting very strong muscle gains and fat loss. Not all products can be made using the Nano Absorb Technology, but Laxogenin is particularly well suited to take full advantage. Over time customers have accelerated their re-buys of Nano Genin and the amount of positive reviews grew in at the same rate.

6. AndroShred by MuscleGelz

AndroShred is a newcomer to the Top 10 and brings back a something we have not seen in a while, Transdermal Technology. Users have been reporting enhanced fat loss and overall metabolic improvement while cycling. It’s two-month supply in one bottle leaves on the level of the #1 Androvar in terms of value.

7. Epi 2.0 by Vital Labs

Epi 2.0 is the latest innovation from Vital Labs, a long time leader in the space. An effective product, with no reported side effects, EPI 2.0 got a great start right out of the gates and even though it was later to market its customer re-buys and reviews have been strong. Like similar compounds results are showing strong into the 4th and 5th week of the longer cycle and continue to build into the cycle’s end. A strong option for those looking to cut but do not want the risk of side effects.

8. AndroHard by MuscleGelz

AndroHard cracks this year’s Top 10 with an Epiandrosterone-based transdermal prohormone. This is the first supplement of its kind and user’s are loving how the technology allows them to feel the effects much quicker than pill versions of the compound. AndroHard stands out for helping users to quickly tap into an alpha-male type aggression to improve workouts while supporting muscle hardness, fat loss, and increased vascularity.

9. Exotherm by Black Lion Research

Arguably one of the most unique products in the top 10 this year, Exotherm is both an estrogen reducer and fat burner delivered with a transdermal delivery system. Users have reported its strength to be on par with products that are no longer legal, helping them to produce much drier, and leaner physiques while holding less water weight.

10. Super R-Andro Rx by IronMag Labs

Released in early 2016 and Super R-Andro has remained a consistent top cutter as it was the first product on the market to utilize Androsterone. Androsterone which is a stronger version of Epiandrosterone (an ingredient in many of the Top 10 products) supporting increases in lean muscle mass and muscle hardening making it ideal for recomposition cycles. Feedback has been very positive but Super R-Andro has struggled to make up ground as the competition has come in with similar products but ones that over-deliver on value.