This past May we spent a few days at the Hard Rock Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic with Shannon James, Jayde Nicole, Jamie Edmonson, Jenna Renee and Vanessa Tib. The results of our labor can be see on newsstands until July 20th, so if you haven’t picked up the July issue of Muscle & Fitness yet, be sure to grab one before they leave the stands forever!

In the meantime, take a look at some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from our shoot!