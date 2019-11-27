Workout Routines

Use This Workout If You Have a Hangover

Clean the slate after all your beer chuggin' and fat production.

by
wavebreakmedia
Duration 45
Exercises 10
Equipment Yes

One bottle of beer is about 100 worthless calories. It offers no value—it's just junk. Throw back two, three, or four more, and you're putting an awfully big dent in your recommended total caloric intake when you add them on top of breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

But hey, we get it: Believers in balance and moderation like to chill out and have a beer here and there. Regardless of whether you're a clean-eatin', non-drinkin' fitness freak, or a habitual party-hoppin', liquor-lovin' lunatic, this workout is here to help you wipe the slate clean.

Is it probably a better idea to take the day off, pound water, sleep in, and save the training for another day? Probably. But whatever. Make sure you're hydrated, and go work off the stuff now.

 

Directions

The Warmup: Start with a 10-minute walk to get the blood pumping. Then do both supersets.

The Workout: Perform these exercises as a circuit—immediately go from one exercise to the next one, only resting for 2 minutes once you've completed the entire circuit. Complete 3 circuits total.

The 3-move Ab-ripper: Perform these exercises as a circuit—immediately go from one exercise to the next one, performing each exercise to failure. Complete 3 circuits total.

Then go home and take a nap. You've earned it. (And if you're interested, here's a study that found drinking doesn't affect exercise.)

The Hangover Workout The Warmup

Exercise 1a.

Bodyweight Squat You'll need: No Equipment How to
Bodyweight Squat thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1b.

Pushup How to
Pushup thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2a.

Behind-The-Back Cable Curl You'll need: Cable Machine How to
Behind the Back Cable Curl thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2b.

Triceps Pushdown You'll need: Elastic Band How to
Triceps Pushdown thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

The Hangover Workout The Workout

Exercise 1a.

Squat You'll need: Squat Rack How to
Squat thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1b.

Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Bench Press thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1c.

Dumbbell bentover row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell bentover row thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1d.

Dumbbell Lateral Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Lateral Raise thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1e.

Dumbbell Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Curl thumbnail
1 sets
10 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1f.

Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
One-Arm Overhead Extension Exercise thumbnail
-- sets
10 reps
2 min. rest

The Hangover Workout The 3-move Ab-ripper

Exercise 1a.

Hanging Knee Raise You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
exercise image placeholder
-- sets
to failure reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1b.

Kneeling Cable Crunch You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
Kneeling Cable Crunch thumbnail
-- sets
to failure reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 1c.

Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
Plank thumbnail
-- sets
to failure reps
0 sec. rest
