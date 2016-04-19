You’ve probably got this idea in your head that the more you spend on a first date, the greater your odds of charming her pants off (maybe literally) are. But how much is too much? Will she see your deep pockets as a cheap trick or a sign of chivalry?

Adam & Eve—an online retailer for adult products—crunched some numbers and compiled an infographic below on how much the average guy spends on a date, the price point that may get you laid, and non-monetary ways to invest in a night out. Have a gander. The findings could help you score in more ways than one.

The Endurance Workout to Last Longer in Bed >>>