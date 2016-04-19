28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
You’ve probably got this idea in your head that the more you spend on a first date, the greater your odds of charming her pants off (maybe literally) are. But how much is too much? Will she see your deep pockets as a cheap trick or a sign of chivalry?
Adam & Eve—an online retailer for adult products—crunched some numbers and compiled an infographic below on how much the average guy spends on a date, the price point that may get you laid, and non-monetary ways to invest in a night out. Have a gander. The findings could help you score in more ways than one.
The Endurance Workout to Last Longer in Bed >>>