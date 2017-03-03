Actress Dakota Johnson relaxes by the ocean wearing a white one-piece swimsuit while vacationing with friends in Miami, Florida. 

The brunette beauty is best known for her role in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise. 

’50 Shades Darker’ actress Dakota Johnson stuns in white-hot one piece

Johnson is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

She was named Miss Golden Globe—an annual award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—in 2006.

Johnson shot to stardom when she landed the role of Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Her racy role earned her the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress as well as a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination.

Johnson showcased her comedic chops in films like 21 Jump Street and How to Be Single

Johnson was reportedly an enthusiastic dancer growing up, and became interested in modeling at the age of 12 after a Teen Vogue photo shoot.

