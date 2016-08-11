Sex always seems like a good idea—until it’s not. She may be beautiful, but there are certain stereotypes (five red flags, actually) that can make you regret giving in to your impulses—big time.

But it’s not just the girl you need to be cautious about. There’s also a time and place where sex just isn’t a good idea, for your health, relationship, and overall well-being. We’ve highlighted a few you should know about.

When you, she, or you’re both drunk

We’re not saying you can’t have sex after a glass of wine or a beer with dinner, but new research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine will have you seriously reconsidering any booze-driven romps—especially if you’re between the ages 18 to 24. According to researchers, just over two-thirds of college-age women engaged in unprotected sex during their last sexual encounter involving alcohol.

In the study, published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine, 287 college-age females were surveyed and noted they consumed more than 3 to 5 drinks and described themselves and their partner as being “moderately intoxicated” when they had sex. Those who had sex without a condom said they were driven to satisfy a physical need to do the deed.

“Relative to older women, young women engage in an elevated rate of alcohol use, and are at increased risk for adverse sexual health outcomes,” lead study author Jennifer Brown, Ph.D., said in a press release.

In the U.S., 70% of adults aged 18 to 24 drink alcohol, with 40% of women drinking more than the recommended daily limit, the researchers note. Now, we already know alcohol can elevate sexual risk-taking—like having sex with a new partner or forgoing a condom. And that could help explain the rising number of sexually-transmitted infections.

“Interventions that target beliefs around alcohol use, which could assist young women to increase condom usage, could show benefit in the reduction of HIV and other sexually-transmitted infections, as well as unintended pregnancies,” Brown added.

When you’re at her parents’ house

Nothing ruins a first impression like having her parents hear—or, worse, walk in on—you having sex in her childhood bedroom. Read a sex expert’s advice on the touchy subject. She delves into what to do instead of sex—and what to do if you can’t keep your hands off each other.

When you’re at your own bachelor party

Bachelor parties are the epitome of letting loose. But when it’s your own party, err on the side of cautious. We’re not talking about getting a little crazy and having some raunchy sex with your fiancée—that’s completely fair game. We’re saying don’t have some sort of mental lapse and have sex with anyone else. Some things can’t be undone…read what our panel of experts—a psychotherapist, a sex therapist, and a stand-up comic—had to say on the matter if, for example, you do make that dire mistake.