The 10 Most Common Questions About Vasectomies

How do vasectomies actually work?

A vasectomy blocks off your vas deferens, which are the tubes in your scrotum that transport your sperm to your penis when you ejaculate. If the sperm can’t leave your body, they can’t enter your partner’s body and fertilize one of her eggs. There are two types of vasectomies: one requires an incision, and the other doesn’t. For the incision-free type, the doctor makes a tiny puncture in your scrotum. For the incision type, the doctor will make one or two small incisions in your scrotum. Then the doctor blocks off your vas deferens. The actual blocking can be done in several ways: by tying the tubes, cauterizing the ends, or using surgical clips. If you received an incision, the doctor will stitch you up. If you didn’t get an incision, stitches aren’t necessary.

The process itself is surprisingly quick. You’ll be done in about 20 minutes and can go home right after. You might be a little sore or uncomfortable for the next few days, but it should be pretty mild. Most men go back to work the next day. A lot of men are surprised by just how easy it is.

An important thing to keep in mind is that you’ll need to “drain” any residual sperm that is in your vas deferens, so you don’t become sterile immediately. It’s recommended that men ejaculate approximately 20 times and get their semen retested after 10 weeks to make sure there isn’t any sperm present.