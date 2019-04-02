Sex
The 10 Most Common Questions About Vasectomies
Considering the big snip? Here are the most important things you need to know about vasectomies.
Are you considering getting a vasectomy? A proven, low-cost, effective, and low maintenance birth control option, vasectomies are less complicated than the riskier female sterilization, which is twice as popular in the U.S. This could be due to men historically relying on women to handle birth control, but it’s time for guys to step up.
The fact is that vasectomies are a fantastic option for couples who are done having kids or are sure that they don’t ever want to have them. It's one of the most effective forms of birth control, and it’s less invasive and has a much lower incidence of complications than female sterilization. Plus, it's a nice way to thank your partner for shouldering the brunt of pregnancy prevention in your relationship. If you’re curious about the procedure, here are the 10 most commonly asked questions about vasectomies.