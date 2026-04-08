Strongman, CrossFit legend, and M&F contributor, Rob Orlando has passed away at the age of 50 following a brave battle with cancer, per an announcement via his official Instagram account.

Orlando’s presence in CrossFit began in 2009 when he qualified for the individual division three years in a row, and later in 2016, when he returned in the masters division, but he is also known as the man who designed the “Pig”—a 300 to 500 pounds weighted box that has been a staple of the games CrossFit Games since 2013. And, even before crushing it in CrossFit, Orlando had built a solid reputation as a strongman.

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“Rob was creative, multi-talented, and entrepreneurial,” wrote his friend and fellow athlete, Dave Lipson. “He would help design a lot of strongman equipment we see in gyms today. He was a well-spoken announcer for many CrossFit Games events. Rob even found a passion later in his life for organizing race car events. In his own words, Rob always had ‘something cooking.”

Rob Orlando’s Battle With Cancer and Final Days

A man of many talents, Rob Orlando was also a popular contributor with Muscle & Fitness magazine, sharing innovative tips for building muscle, improving endurance, or simply breaking through plateaus. “On Jan. 20, 2025, Orlando was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, affecting his lower jaw and lymph nodes in his neck” explained the official CrossFit Instagram account, while paying tribute to one of their MVPs. “Just a day prior, he achieved a personal best powerlifting total, lifting 1,525 pounds.” The icon sadly passed away on April 6, 2026.”

Rob Orlando Tributes From the CrossFit Community and Top Athletes

Rob Orlando was a longtime affiliate owner of CrossFit Hybrid Athletics in Connecticut, leading the brand for 15 years, and was loved by all for sharing his passion with the fitness community, even creating the CrossFit Strongman specialty course, where he introduced legions of CrossFit athletes from all around the world to events such as the Atlas stones. As the tributes flooded in this week, many friends and fans took to social media to pay their respects.

“Rest in power, my brother,” wrote fellow CrossFit star, Noah Ohlsen. “Thank you for all the inspiration,” wrote another pained colleague. “A truly tremendous human,” commented yet another.

The entire team at Muscle & Fitness would like to express our own sadness on Rob’s passing. His enthusiasm and easily accessible life-lessons, for becoming a better human, continue to make an impact. For that reason, Orlando will remain immortal within the fitness community.