They say that if you want to make progress in the gym, find someone with a physique that you want to replicate, and observe which exercises they are doing. Fortunately, for those who want bigger biceps (and who doesn’t?), you don’t need to spy from behind the Ski-erg because Eric Janicki is all about sharing his wisdom online. In a recent Instagram post, the bodybuilder and celebrity trainer put a spotlight on three exercise swaps that he says will optimize your bicep training. Here’s what you need to know.

Janicki’s approach to awesome arms involves taking the momentum out of each exercise so that you are not relying on a swing to reach success. Here are his suggestions for arm day:

3 Exercise Swaps For Superior Bicep Growth

Do: Incline Bench ISO Curls

Don’t: Standing Supinated Curls

Janicki says you will get more definition from your dumbbells if you take a seat. “More emphasis in the stretched position, more isolation, no ability to use momentum,” he explains to his 1.6 million Instagram followers. To really feel the stretch, let the dumbbells hang right at the bottom of the lift before bringing them back skyward.

Do: Standing Hammer Curls

Don’t: Dual Preacher Curls

Once again, Janicki highlights the stretched position by making use of the arm curl bench, but with a hammer grip (thumb upwards). He really lets his arms head south before flexing his biceps and returning the dumbbell towards his head. This gives “better leverage,” says the big man.

Do: Lying Cable Curls

Don’t: Standing Barbell Curls

Standing barbell curls are great for hitting the biceps but form can soon suffer when attempting to go heavy, leading to bad posture and inefficient lifts. So, Janicki suggests swapping these out with lying cable curls because the bench supports his lower body, meaning that his upper body can do the lion’s share of the work. With gravity now taken out of the equation, the bodybuilder can focus on contracting the arms fully rather than being pre-occupied with posture.

Your own preferred options may very much depend on your unique anatomy and preferences, but the important point here is to consider how to take the momentum out of a lift so that your muscles are doing all of the work. “Been using the (lying cable curls) in my new rotation,” commented one follower. “Definitely needed a curved bar (someone was using it), the straight one for some reason was messing with my wrist. Really good bicep activation, though!”

Remember, building an impressive physique is all about trial and error, and finding out what works best for you, but these swaps are a great start for those who want to shake things up or try something new.

