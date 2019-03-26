6 Curls That Will Excite Your Basic Bicep Routine

Behind The Back Cable Curl

Why Do It: “Because the arm is behind the body, this curl variation stretches the long head of the biceps [the head most responsible for giving the biceps its ‘peak’],” says Robert Ciresi Jr., a certified personal trainer based in Riverside, CA. “A bigger stretch means a stronger contraction.”

Do It: Attach two handles to the lowest pulley setting on a cable column. Facing away from the weight stack, grab the handles and step away from the stack a few feet. Start with your arms fully extended and back behind you. Keeping your upper arms stationary, curl the handles forward and up.

Sets x Reps: 3 x 12–15.