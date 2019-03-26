Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
Arm Exercises
6 Curls That Will Excite Your Basic Bicep Routine
Bored on Biceps Day? Grow Bigger Arms With These Variations.
There are countless ways to curl, so there’s no excuse for any biceps-training regimen to be limited to the same old barbell and dumbbell variations. Stick to only the staples and two things are bound to happen: Your results will plateau due to lack of imagination, and you’ll be bored out of your mind come arm day every week. That’s unacceptable. Your pipes should never be set on autopilot, and curls should never be boring. It’s time to make your biceps workouts fun and productive again, starting with these six versions of the classic curling motion.
1 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
2 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
3 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
4 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
5 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine
6 of 6
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine