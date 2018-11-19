The Band and Dumbbell Upper-Body Finisher Workout

The bands versus dumbbells debate is ongoing, with proponents on each side shilling for their preferred means of resistance. But we might’ve just solved it. Because this banded dumbbell floor press incorporates both in a give-and-take solution that won’t compromise your workout.

WHY DO IT

“Resistance, whether it comes from bands or free weights, creates stress on the muscles,” says Jennifer Romanelli, a personal trainer and co-owner of Trooper Fitness in New York City. In other Words, your body doesn’t know the difference between the two. By combining both forms of resistance, however, “you’ll keep the muscle under constant tension while helping increase force production.”

WHEN TO DO IT

Romanelli says that this particular move is a great way to finish off your upper body or chest day, as the bands help keep tension on the pecs, shoulders, and triceps. "I love finishing training sessions with bands,” she says. “It gives me a great pump in a safe and effective way.”

HOW TO DO IT

Wrap a long band around your midback, holding the looped ends in your hands. Sit on the floor with your legs straight out in front of you. Grab a moderate-to-heavy dumbbell in each hand and lie down. Press against the hands with the dumbbells in hand.

THE WORKOUT FINISHER

Banded Dumbbell Floor Press: 3 sets of 15 reps