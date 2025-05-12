When most lifters think about building a bigger back, they picture a wider lat spread. That’s great, but if you want to develop a back that commands respect and keeps you dominating, you must also focus on the upper back. The upper back is critical for strength and longevity in training. Training this muscle group is non-negotiable, whether chasing big numbers on the squat, deadlift, and bench press or wanting to improve posture and keep your shoulders in tip-top shape.

That’s why I have selected the 10 best upper back exercises that cover all the bases: bilateral and unilateral lifts, free weights, bodyweight moves, suspension training, cables, and even power movements. These exercises aren’t just for show, they are for go too because they’ll build size, strength, and resilience where it counts.

Let’s dive in and carve out that thicker, stronger upper back.

Why These 10 Upper Back Exercises Are the Best

There will always be excellent exercises left out of the top-10 list, but here are my reasons why these ten exercises made the cut.

They cover every primary function: Horizontal rowing, vertical pulling, scapular retraction, and power.

Horizontal rowing, vertical pulling, scapular retraction, and power. A variety of resistance: You’ll challenge your upper back with barbells, dumbbells, suspension trainers, and cables, maximizing muscle through different loading and resistance curves.

You’ll challenge your upper back with barbells, dumbbells, suspension trainers, and cables, maximizing muscle through different loading and resistance curves. Address both bilateral and unilateral: Bilateral moves like the bent-over row and pull-up build maximum strength and size. Unilateral exercises like the Meadows row help correct imbalances and improve muscle development.

Bilateral moves like the bent-over row and pull-up build maximum strength and size. Unilateral exercises like the Meadows row help correct imbalances and improve muscle development. Improve posture and reduce injury: Exercise like the TRX YTW and face pull trains the often-neglected scapular stabilizers and rotator cuff, helping you stand taller and lift longer without hurting yourself.

Exercise like the TRX YTW and face pull trains the often-neglected scapular stabilizers and rotator cuff, helping you stand taller and lift longer without hurting yourself. Reinforce the big 3: A stronger upper back enhances your squat, deadlift, and bench press by providing the stability necessary to lift heavier, safer, and with better form.

Whether your goal is size, strength, or bulletproofing your shoulders, these 10 exercises cover everything you need for an upper back that performs as well as it looks.

10 Best Upper Back Exercises

Without further ado—and not in any order—here are the 10 best upper back exercises to dominate in and out of the gym.

Barbell Bent-Over Row

The barbell bent-over row is the gold standard for building upper back size and strength. It trains the lats, rhomboids, mid- and lower traps, and rear delts while reinforcing hip hinge strength and core stability. This move improves your deadlift because it mimics its mechanics and improves upper back strength, which directly carries over to enhance your bench and squat performance. Keep a flat back at roughly a 45-degree angle and pull the barbell toward your upper abs while squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Sets & Reps: 3-5 sets of 6-12 reps.

Meadows Row

Created by the late bodybuilding coach John Meadows, this landmine row variation shifts the load laterally, reducing spinal stress. By rowing across the body, you recruit more upper lats, rear delts, rhomboids, and even the obliques. It also helps iron out imbalances between sides while challenging grip and anti-rotational strength. Keep your hips and shoulders square and row by driving your elbow up and out in an arc.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-15 reps per side.

Dumbbell Seal Row

The seal row eliminates momentum by supporting your upper body on a bench or platform, forcing the upper back muscles to do all the work. This variation isolates the rhomboids, rear delts, and lats while sparing the lower back from undue stress. It’s an ideal choice for lifters prone to cheating or using too much Body English while rowing. Pause briefly at the top, squeezing your shoulder blades together, and slowly lower to the floor.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 8-15 reps.

T- Bar Chest-Supported Row

The T-Bar chest-supported row is awesome for upper back size and strength. Supporting your upper body on the pad eliminates lower back involvement and encourages a greater range of motion, making it ideal for building thickness across the upper back. The neutral or angled grip options enhance muscle development while keeping the shoulders in a joint-friendly position. Keep your chest against the pad, brace your core, and drive your elbows back while keeping your shoulders down and chest up.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 8-15 reps

TRX Inverted Row

The TRX inverted row enhances upper back mobility and core stability, while giving your upper back all it can handle. Unlike barbell or machine rows, the TRX allows for a neutral grip and slight wrist rotation, which can help reduce upper-body joint stress. You can adjust the difficulty by changing your foot position, making this move easier to perform to muscle failure for enhanced gains. Keep your body in a solid upside-down plank from head to heels and avoid letting your hips drop.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 12-20 reps

Batwing Row

Coach Dan John designed the batwing row to teach proper shoulder blade retraction and scapula control. Unlike traditional rows where lifters often cheat the weight up using the biceps and momentum, the batwing row focuses on isometric holds at the top of the pull. This variation strengthens the rhomboids, mid traps, and rear delts while improving upper-body posture and shoulder health. Focus on pinching your shoulder blades together for a brief pause before lowering.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 6-8 reps with 3- to 5-second holds

Pull-Up

The pull-up is the king of vertical pulling exercises because it is you versus gravity and develops total back and grip strength. Unlike pull-down machines, pull-ups require full attention and total body control for improved gains. Initiate each rep by depressing and retracting your shoulder blades before pulling your chin over the bar.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 6-12 reps

Cable Face Pull

The cable face pull is excellent for balancing heavy pressing because it strengthens the muscles that get beat up around the scapula. Because the cables provide constant tension, they effectively improve scapular stability and rotator cuff health while enhancing upper back size and endurance. Pull the rope toward your face while externally rotating your shoulders at the end of the movement, think pull apart and back.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12-20 reps.

Hang High Pull

The Hang high pull develops power in the traps, rear delts, and upper back, bridging the gap between pure strength and power. Compared to the clean or snatch, it’s simpler to learn and still delivers high-intensity training for the upper back. Use your hips and legs to initiate, but lead with your elbows as the bar travels upward. Keep the bar close to your body throughout.

Sets & Reps: 3-4 sets of 4-8 reps

TRX YTW

The TRX YTW strengthens the lower traps, rhomboids, and rear delts from various angles while enhancing the mobility and stability of the upper back. Keep a slight bend in your elbows during the Y and T movement and avoid shrugging or using momentum. Plus, perform the W as two distinct movements, as demonstrated above. Start with your feet further from the anchor for less resistance and move closer as strength improves.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 12-15 reps